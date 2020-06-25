Chuck E. Cheese parent files for bankruptcy

The company signaled no immediate plans to close any of its 612 Chuck E. Cheese locations.

A Chuck E. Cheese's restaurant in Pinole, California.
–Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Hannah Denham,
The Washington Post
June 25, 2020

Related Links

The parent company of Chuck E. Cheese declared bankruptcy on Thursday, citing store closures in response to stay-at-home orders during the pandemic as the driving factor.

CEC Entertainment, which also owns Peter Piper Pizza venues, said in a news release that it filed for Chapter 11 protection to achieve a “restructuring that supports its reopening and longer-term strategic plans.”

The company signaled no immediate plans to close any of its 612 Chuck E. Cheese locations – a rite of passage for childhood birthdays – or its 122 Peter Piper Pizza restaurants in four dozen states. CEC has reopened about half of its 555 company-operated venues since states began lifting coronavirus shutdown orders and said it will continue offering dine-in, delivery and carryout services and hosting birthday parties during specific hours, as well as reopen more locations.

Advertisement

The restaurant and entertainment industries have been hard-hit by the coronavirus shutdown. FoodFirst Global Restaurants, the parent of Brio Italian Mediterranean and Bravo Fresh Italian chains, filed for bankruptcy protection in April while the Le Pain Quotidien cafe chain followed suit in May, according to news reports. Some restaurants, including Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza, have moved to carryout and curbside pickup orders. But both chains’ reliance on interaction – by way of arcade games, ball pits and mechanical claws – made them particularly vulnerable in the age of social distancing.

CEC, based in Irving, Texas, filed for Chapter 11 protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The company listed more than $1.7 billion in assets and nearly $2 billion in debt, as of March 29. A virtual hearing for the requested emergency relief is scheduled Friday, according to the filing.The filing comes a few weeks after CEC delivered $3 million in retention bonuses to its top executives, including $1.3 million for Chief Executive David McKillips. The president received $900,000, while the chief financial officer received $675,000, according to a June 5 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“The Chapter 11 process will allow us to strengthen our financial structure as we recover from what has undoubtedly been the most challenging event in our Company’s history and get back to the business of delivering memories, entertainment, and pizzas for another 40 years and beyond,” McKillips, who assumed the top job in January, said in the release. “I’m confident in the strength of our team and our world-class brands and look forward to more fully implementing our strategic plan as we put these financial challenges behind us.”

Advertisement

CEC said it will continue paying its 16,400 employees and honor guest gift cards during the reorganization, as well as uphold franchising and licensing agreements. Franchised locations of Chuck E Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza are not included in the filing, the release said.

Warner Corp. opened the first Chuck E. Cheese’s Pizza Time Theatre in San Jose, Calif., in 1977, and described it as a place “where a kid can be a kid.” The chain was sold to ShowBiz Pizza Place, and the company changed its name to CEC Entertainment in 1998. It went private when it was acquired by private equity firm Apollo Global Management in 2014. The company considered an initial public offering in 2017, but that effort fell through.

CEC Entertainment generated $912 million in revenue in fiscal 2019. The company will announce its first-quarter earnings for 2020 on Friday, which was delayed because of “noted challenges resulting from the novel coronavirus,” according to a company filing.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Restaurants Coronavirus Business

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Parsnip in Harvard Square
Restaurants
Parsnip in Harvard Square has closed June 25, 2020 | 10:20 AM
North End
'We will not look the other way for any violations' June 24, 2020 | 4:42 PM
Dorchester Brewing has one of the largest outdoor dining footprints in the city, with capacity for 152 guests on both rooftop and streetside patios.
Beer
How are Massachusetts breweries faring since the state began to reopen? June 24, 2020 | 10:56 AM
Spicy World
Chinatown
Chinatown restaurants may have a harder time bouncing back from COVID-19 June 24, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Wenham Tea House
Closings
A historic North Shore tea house has closed June 23, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Argentina's soccer team ate at Tango Restaurant
Closings
'These last few months have been difficult in so many ways' June 23, 2020 | 10:15 AM
Kevin Merritt owns and operates Raynham brewery Crue Brew.
Beer
Black Massachusetts brewery owners share their experiences in a mostly white industry June 23, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Wit's End
Closings
Wit's End in Inman Square has shuttered June 22, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Guinnness
Closings
O'Leary's, an Irish pub in Brookline, has permanently closed June 22, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Jerk chicken sandwich at Jamaica Mi Hungry
Openings
Jerk chicken and coconut shrimp are coming to Allston June 19, 2020 | 5:05 PM
Debevino Winery patio
Restaurants
This weekend: Lasagna dinners, an arepa pop-up, and brand new patios June 19, 2020 | 11:20 AM
Bella Luna mural
Restaurants
Bella Luna & the Milky Way has permanently closed June 18, 2020 | 9:48 AM
Parklet in front of Petit Robert Bistro
Restaurants
Here's how one South End restaurant got creative with outdoor dining June 17, 2020 | 6:53 PM
Magic Hat Brewing Company: 5 Bartlett Bay Road., South Burlington, Vermont. At the Artifactory, a growler bar that features 8-10 beers, check out the year-round offers, seasonals, and some experimental brews.
Beer
Magic Hat Brewing Co. is leaving Vermont June 17, 2020 | 1:49 PM
Backyard Betty's
Closings
A Southie sports bar and grill will not be reopening June 17, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Chinatown gate
Restaurants
A Chinatown staple known for its banh mi sandwiches has closed June 17, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Amy and Neil Kade
Beer
The inspiring story behind brand-new Mass. brewery Gilded Skull June 17, 2020 | 6:45 AM
Patrons congregate outside The Factory 380, in Kips Bay, Manhattan, June 12, 2020. Reopening may be a long way off, but bar regulars have reassembled outdoors, and owners are trying to balance business and safety.
Restaurants
New York's new bar stool: The sidewalk June 16, 2020 | 9:48 PM
Phantom Gourmet CEO Dave Andelman (right) will be lining up for this year’s Boston Marathon. Reason for running Andelman is running in this year’s race to raise money for the Greg Hill Foundation. The organization uses funds to improve the lives of local families touched by tragedy.
Local News
Dave Andelman resigns as CEO of Phantom Gourmet June 16, 2020 | 4:05 PM
Jay Spencer at French Press Bakery & Cafe
Restaurants
Black-owned restaurants need a seat at the table, says Needham bakery owner June 16, 2020 | 12:04 PM
Flour Bakery sticky buns.
Restaurants
Bakers Against Racism launched Monday, selling sweets for a cause June 15, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Bar Boulud
Closings
A French bistro in the Back Bay has permanently shuttered June 15, 2020 | 1:36 PM
The Trillium beer garden on the Greenway is still closed, but the company's Fort Point location is open.
Beer
These Mass. breweries are now open for outdoor drinking June 13, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Tony Maws
Restaurants
Chef Tony Maws asks diners to go beyond patio dining June 12, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Pammy's
Restaurants
This Cambridge restaurant offers chicken parm — and an anti-racist library June 12, 2020 | 2:05 PM
Boston, MA - 6/11/2020: (left to right) Laura Mangone, Esmeralda Muhaj and Adela Achim share a laugh outside Caffe Paradiso on Hanover Street in the North End neighborhood of Boston, MA on on June 11, 2020. Parking is being replaced with outdoor seat for local restaurants. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter: business coronavirus covid-19 restaurant Cafe Zone
Restaurants
'The North End is probably the greatest neighborhood in the country' June 12, 2020 | 1:12 PM
Boston Black Hospitality Coalition.
Restaurants
Black restaurant owners have formed a coalition amid COVID-19 June 12, 2020 | 10:06 AM
The Lawn on D
Reopening
The Lawn on D has transformed into a giant outdoor restaurant June 12, 2020 | 9:51 AM
Comedor
Closings
'We thought it would be best to sell it and move on' June 11, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Lolita Fort Point
Restaurants
As restaurants reopen with outdoor dining, flexibility is key June 11, 2020 | 12:22 PM