Parsnip, a New American restaurant in Harvard Square, has closed

The owners are still hanging on to the space.

Parsnip in Harvard Square
Parsnip in Harvard Square. –Sarah Storrer
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
June 25, 2020 | 10:20 AM

Related Links

The rapidly changing makeup of Harvard Square has received yet another blow with the announcement that Parsnip, a fine-dining destination on Winthrop Street, has closed.

“Given the way people have changed their habits of living due to the current global health issues, we don’t think we can reopen and have a viable business at this point in time,” a representative for the restaurant shared with Boston.com.

But while the New American restaurant may be the latest establishment to shutter as a result of the pandemic, the owners are hanging on to the space and, according to the representative, may reopen it in the future. Whether it is reimagined as an entirely new concept or as Parsnip 2.0 remains to be seen.

Advertisement

Helmed by chef Jeffrey Salazar, Parsnip served seasonally-inspired fare highlighting dishes such as pumpkin risotto, short rib ragu, and red-wine braised octopus. Salazar, who has Filipino roots, had recently started to host Filipino pop-up dinners around Boston. In November, he was crowned the winner on the Food Network series “Chopped,” where he emerged victorious in the show’s “No Meat? No Problem” episode.

“I guess it’s official,” Salazar shared in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “Sadly @parsnipdining is closed for good. Thank you to everyone who came and supported us. Truly appreciate it. Thank you also to everyone I’ve worked with along the way. As the saying goes, ‘When one door closes, another one opens!’ It’s been real everyone!”

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Restaurants Coronavirus Restaurant Closings Food News Cambridge Local Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
North End
'We will not look the other way for any violations' June 24, 2020 | 4:42 PM
Dorchester Brewing has one of the largest outdoor dining footprints in the city, with capacity for 152 guests on both rooftop and streetside patios.
Beer
How are Massachusetts breweries faring since the state began to reopen? June 24, 2020 | 10:56 AM
Spicy World
Chinatown
Chinatown restaurants may have a harder time bouncing back from COVID-19 June 24, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Wenham Tea House
Closings
A historic North Shore tea house has closed June 23, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Argentina's soccer team ate at Tango Restaurant
Closings
'These last few months have been difficult in so many ways' June 23, 2020 | 10:15 AM
Kevin Merritt owns and operates Raynham brewery Crue Brew.
Beer
Black Massachusetts brewery owners share their experiences in a mostly white industry June 23, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Wit's End
Closings
Wit's End in Inman Square has shuttered June 22, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Guinnness
Closings
O'Leary's, an Irish pub in Brookline, has permanently closed June 22, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Jerk chicken sandwich at Jamaica Mi Hungry
Openings
Jerk chicken and coconut shrimp are coming to Allston June 19, 2020 | 5:05 PM
Debevino Winery patio
Restaurants
This weekend: Lasagna dinners, an arepa pop-up, and brand new patios June 19, 2020 | 11:20 AM
Bella Luna mural
Restaurants
Bella Luna & the Milky Way has permanently closed June 18, 2020 | 9:48 AM
Parklet in front of Petit Robert Bistro
Restaurants
Here's how one South End restaurant got creative with outdoor dining June 17, 2020 | 6:53 PM
Magic Hat Brewing Company: 5 Bartlett Bay Road., South Burlington, Vermont. At the Artifactory, a growler bar that features 8-10 beers, check out the year-round offers, seasonals, and some experimental brews.
Beer
Magic Hat Brewing Co. is leaving Vermont June 17, 2020 | 1:49 PM
Backyard Betty's
Closings
A Southie sports bar and grill will not be reopening June 17, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Chinatown gate
Restaurants
A Chinatown staple known for its banh mi sandwiches has closed June 17, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Amy and Neil Kade
Beer
The inspiring story behind brand-new Mass. brewery Gilded Skull June 17, 2020 | 6:45 AM
Patrons congregate outside The Factory 380, in Kips Bay, Manhattan, June 12, 2020. Reopening may be a long way off, but bar regulars have reassembled outdoors, and owners are trying to balance business and safety.
Restaurants
New York's new bar stool: The sidewalk June 16, 2020 | 9:48 PM
Phantom Gourmet CEO Dave Andelman (right) will be lining up for this year’s Boston Marathon. Reason for running Andelman is running in this year’s race to raise money for the Greg Hill Foundation. The organization uses funds to improve the lives of local families touched by tragedy.
Local News
Dave Andelman resigns as CEO of Phantom Gourmet June 16, 2020 | 4:05 PM
Jay Spencer at French Press Bakery & Cafe
Restaurants
Black-owned restaurants need a seat at the table, says Needham bakery owner June 16, 2020 | 12:04 PM
Flour Bakery sticky buns.
Restaurants
Bakers Against Racism launched Monday, selling sweets for a cause June 15, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Bar Boulud
Closings
A French bistro in the Back Bay has permanently shuttered June 15, 2020 | 1:36 PM
The Trillium beer garden on the Greenway is still closed, but the company's Fort Point location is open.
Beer
These Mass. breweries are now open for outdoor drinking June 13, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Tony Maws
Restaurants
Chef Tony Maws asks diners to go beyond patio dining June 12, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Pammy's
Restaurants
This Cambridge restaurant offers chicken parm — and an anti-racist library June 12, 2020 | 2:05 PM
Boston, MA - 6/11/2020: (left to right) Laura Mangone, Esmeralda Muhaj and Adela Achim share a laugh outside Caffe Paradiso on Hanover Street in the North End neighborhood of Boston, MA on on June 11, 2020. Parking is being replaced with outdoor seat for local restaurants. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter: business coronavirus covid-19 restaurant Cafe Zone
Restaurants
'The North End is probably the greatest neighborhood in the country' June 12, 2020 | 1:12 PM
Boston Black Hospitality Coalition.
Restaurants
Black restaurant owners have formed a coalition amid COVID-19 June 12, 2020 | 10:06 AM
The Lawn on D
Reopening
The Lawn on D has transformed into a giant outdoor restaurant June 12, 2020 | 9:51 AM
Comedor
Closings
'We thought it would be best to sell it and move on' June 11, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Lolita Fort Point
Restaurants
As restaurants reopen with outdoor dining, flexibility is key June 11, 2020 | 12:22 PM
Conor Larkin's Grill & Tap
Closings
A popular bar near Northeastern has permanently closed June 10, 2020 | 2:53 PM