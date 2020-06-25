Parsnip, a New American restaurant in Harvard Square, has closed

The rapidly changing makeup of Harvard Square has received yet another blow with the announcement that Parsnip, a fine-dining destination on Winthrop Street, has closed.

“Given the way people have changed their habits of living due to the current global health issues, we don’t think we can reopen and have a viable business at this point in time,” a representative for the restaurant shared with Boston.com.

But while the New American restaurant may be the latest establishment to shutter as a result of the pandemic, the owners are hanging on to the space and, according to the representative, may reopen it in the future. Whether it is reimagined as an entirely new concept or as Parsnip 2.0 remains to be seen.

Helmed by chef Jeffrey Salazar, Parsnip served seasonally-inspired fare highlighting dishes such as pumpkin risotto, short rib ragu, and red-wine braised octopus. Salazar, who has Filipino roots, had recently started to host Filipino pop-up dinners around Boston. In November, he was crowned the winner on the Food Network series “Chopped,” where he emerged victorious in the show’s “No Meat? No Problem” episode.

“I guess it’s official,” Salazar shared in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “Sadly @parsnipdining is closed for good. Thank you to everyone who came and supported us. Truly appreciate it. Thank you also to everyone I’ve worked with along the way. As the saying goes, ‘When one door closes, another one opens!’ It’s been real everyone!”

