House of Blues Boston is opening a new outdoor bar on Lansdowne Street this weekend

The Deck on Lansdowne overlooks Lansdowne Street and sits in the shadow of Fenway Park.

The Deck on Lansdowne.
The Deck on Lansdowne. –House of Blues Boston/Facebook
June 26, 2020 | 5:12 PM

House of Blues Boston won’t be holding concerts anytime soon due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the venue has a new way to keep Bostonians entertained, opening a new outdoor bar overlooking Lansdowne Street.

The Deck on Lansdowne, which opened for business at 4 p.m. on Friday, sits on the roof of the Lansdowne Garage (45 Lansdowne St.), in the shadow of Fenway Park.

The Deck will be open Thursdays through Sundays through the end of October. The bar is 21+, and seating is first come, first served for groups of up to six people. The venue is also a cashless establishment, offering contactless ordering and payment using the ROOAM app.

On the menu are six types of personal pizza from HoB chef Kevin Doherty and ballpark fare from Lansdowne merchant The Sausage Guy.

The opening night drink menu, meanwhile, has beer from local breweries including Jack’s Abby, Harpoon, Mighty Squirrel, and Fiddlehead, as well as chardonnay and frozen rosé (frosé).

The Deck on Lansdowne. —House of Blues Boston/Facebook
The Deck on Lansdowne. —House of Blues Boston/Facebook

