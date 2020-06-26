This weekend: Lamplighter Brewing closes out Pride Month with a virtual drag brunch

Plus, the food news you may have missed this week.

Lamplighter's newly renovated taproom extension.
Lamplighter Brewing is hosting a virtual drag brunch this weekend. –Lamplighter Brewing
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
June 26, 2020 | 11:06 AM

Related Links

We’re all eating a little differently these days: Cooking at home more. Ordering takeout. Now that Phase 2 is well underway, though, some of us are starting to sip cocktails on patios and enjoy indoor-dining again. Whatever your comfort level, here’s what’s been going on in Boston’s restaurant world recently, plus a few ways to enjoy some of our region’s best restaurants and bars from both the comfort of your own home and out in the world.

Here’s what you may have missed this week:

Johnny D’agostina digs into a pizza outside Quattro restaurant on Hanover Street in the North End. —Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe

Patios may be seeing a resurgence, but they’re not without their own issues: On Wednesday, the Boston Licensing Board conducted an emergency Zoom meeting with food and drink licensees in the North End to discuss a number of complaints that had been filed with the city. Here are four takeaways from that meeting.

Advertisement

Recent reports indicate that one in eight people in Eastern Massachusetts will face food insecurity as a result of COVID-19. Here’s how Boston’s food banks, pantries, and other organizations are keeping up with increasing demand.

Wondering how Massachusetts breweries have fared since the state began to reopen? These breweries talked to Boston.com about what it’s been like the past few weeks.

Chinatown’s restaurants declined first. The neighborhood might be the last to recover.

Brewers from Crue Brew, Brockton Beer Co., White Lion, and others share what it’s like being Black in a mostly white industry.

Restaurants continued to close this week, including O’Leary’s, Parsnip, Tango, Wenham Tea House, and Wit’s End (some permanently, some for the foreseeable future).

New patios to check out this weekend:

As Phase 2 chugs along and indoor dining resumes at some restaurants, patios are continuing to pop up across the city. This week is no different — here are five recently-opened outdoor dining spaces to lounge on this weekend.

Cisco Brewers Seaport Beer Garden: The Seaport beer garden is back for its third season, setting up shop at the intersection of Seaport Boulevard and Fan Pier Boulevard. Tableside service is now available, and Oath Pizza is offering a selection of pizza, salads, and desserts with a contactless ordering experience. Seating is first come, first serve.

Advertisement

Cósmica: For the first time since it opened in early February, South End Mexican restaurant Cósmica has debuted its dreamy patio, serving tacos and margaritas daily starting at 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Grand Tour: This Parisian bistro opened just months before the pandemic hit Boston, and returned this week with a brand new patio experience. Stop by the Newbury Street bôite Sundays through Thursdays from noon to 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m. for some steak tartare and bubbly.

Sarma: Cassie Piuma’s Somerville destination has created a cheerful outdoor patio with two fixed menus (one vegetarian, $65; one with meat, $75). Reservations should be made the day before on Resy.

Union Oyster House: Boston’s legendary restaurant is back with outdoor dining — a first in the downtown stalwart’s history. The 30-seat patio will offer all of Union Oyster House’s classics, including lobster rolls, oysters, and clam chowder.

Eating and cooking alone, together:

Mark your calendars for Tuesday: Radical Xchange, a creative agency that uses food and beverage to highlight art, music, history, and community, will host Gimme Brown, a virtual experience featuring Black men and women in the beverage industry. I’m excited to tune in for educational panels, DJs, and plenty of spirits talk focused around coffee, chocolate, rum, whiskey, and cognac. Registration is free, but donations can be made to support Radical Xchange and its initiatives.

Even though Boston Pride cancelled the majority of Pride Month events due to COVID-19 and the recent protests, celebrations are still happening. Cambridge’s Lamplighter Brewing and The Network/La Red (TNLR) — a social justice organization working to end partner abuse in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, SM, polyamorous, and queer communities — have partnered to create a virtual drag brunch on Saturday at 1 p.m. Tickets include the option to add a beer and doughnut pack, which includes a four pack of the brewery’s protest-oriented pale ale, Act Up, and four doughnuts from Union Square Donuts. Proceeds will be split between between the drag queen hosts, TNLR, and a donation to a soon-to-be-announced organization that revolves around Black queer folks.

Advertisement

Read this: My all-time favorite drink site, Punch, just published this excellent essay by Miguel De Leon, a wine professional and the current wine director of Pinch Chinese in Manhattan. De Leon, a Filipino American, deconstructs the traditionally white world of wine, and shares his own experiences of racism in the industry. “I don’t want to perpetuate the systems that dehumanized and demeaned me and my BIPOC colleagues,” he writes. “I want to dismantle white supremacy in wine. I want to spark change, to remove the barriers of entry, to call in and call out peers and industry leaders about the results of their actions and the consequences of their inactions. I want to get loud, get angry, do better.”

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Restaurants How to Boston Food News Food Opinion Beer Eating Events

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Greater Boston Food Bank
Coronavirus
'We’re going to see more and more families that are food insecure' June 26, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A Chuck E. Cheese's restaurant in Pinole, California.
Restaurants
Chuck E. Cheese parent files for bankruptcy June 25, 2020 | 10:00 PM
Parsnip in Harvard Square
Restaurants
Parsnip in Harvard Square has closed June 25, 2020 | 10:20 AM
North End
'We will not look the other way for any violations' June 24, 2020 | 4:42 PM
Dorchester Brewing has one of the largest outdoor dining footprints in the city, with capacity for 152 guests on both rooftop and streetside patios.
Beer
How are Massachusetts breweries faring since the state began to reopen? June 24, 2020 | 10:56 AM
Spicy World
Chinatown
Chinatown restaurants may have a harder time bouncing back from COVID-19 June 24, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Wenham Tea House
Closings
A historic North Shore tea house has closed June 23, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Argentina's soccer team ate at Tango Restaurant
Closings
'These last few months have been difficult in so many ways' June 23, 2020 | 10:15 AM
Kevin Merritt owns and operates Raynham brewery Crue Brew.
Beer
Black Massachusetts brewery owners share their experiences in a mostly white industry June 23, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Wit's End
Closings
Wit's End in Inman Square has shuttered June 22, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Guinnness
Closings
O'Leary's, an Irish pub in Brookline, has permanently closed June 22, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Jerk chicken sandwich at Jamaica Mi Hungry
Openings
Jerk chicken and coconut shrimp are coming to Allston June 19, 2020 | 5:05 PM
Debevino Winery patio
Restaurants
This weekend: Lasagna dinners, an arepa pop-up, and brand new patios June 19, 2020 | 11:20 AM
Bella Luna mural
Restaurants
Bella Luna & the Milky Way has permanently closed June 18, 2020 | 9:48 AM
Parklet in front of Petit Robert Bistro
Restaurants
Here's how one South End restaurant got creative with outdoor dining June 17, 2020 | 6:53 PM
Magic Hat Brewing Company: 5 Bartlett Bay Road., South Burlington, Vermont. At the Artifactory, a growler bar that features 8-10 beers, check out the year-round offers, seasonals, and some experimental brews.
Beer
Magic Hat Brewing Co. is leaving Vermont June 17, 2020 | 1:49 PM
Backyard Betty's
Closings
A Southie sports bar and grill will not be reopening June 17, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Chinatown gate
Restaurants
A Chinatown staple known for its banh mi sandwiches has closed June 17, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Amy and Neil Kade
Beer
The inspiring story behind brand-new Mass. brewery Gilded Skull June 17, 2020 | 6:45 AM
Patrons congregate outside The Factory 380, in Kips Bay, Manhattan, June 12, 2020. Reopening may be a long way off, but bar regulars have reassembled outdoors, and owners are trying to balance business and safety.
Restaurants
New York's new bar stool: The sidewalk June 16, 2020 | 9:48 PM
Phantom Gourmet CEO Dave Andelman (right) will be lining up for this year’s Boston Marathon. Reason for running Andelman is running in this year’s race to raise money for the Greg Hill Foundation. The organization uses funds to improve the lives of local families touched by tragedy.
Local News
Dave Andelman resigns as CEO of Phantom Gourmet June 16, 2020 | 4:05 PM
Jay Spencer at French Press Bakery & Cafe
Restaurants
Black-owned restaurants need a seat at the table, says Needham bakery owner June 16, 2020 | 12:04 PM
Flour Bakery sticky buns.
Restaurants
Bakers Against Racism launched Monday, selling sweets for a cause June 15, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Bar Boulud
Closings
A French bistro in the Back Bay has permanently shuttered June 15, 2020 | 1:36 PM
The Trillium beer garden on the Greenway is still closed, but the company's Fort Point location is open.
Beer
These Mass. breweries are now open for outdoor drinking June 13, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Tony Maws
Restaurants
Chef Tony Maws asks diners to go beyond patio dining June 12, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Pammy's
Restaurants
This Cambridge restaurant offers chicken parm — and an anti-racist library June 12, 2020 | 2:05 PM
Boston, MA - 6/11/2020: (left to right) Laura Mangone, Esmeralda Muhaj and Adela Achim share a laugh outside Caffe Paradiso on Hanover Street in the North End neighborhood of Boston, MA on on June 11, 2020. Parking is being replaced with outdoor seat for local restaurants. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter: business coronavirus covid-19 restaurant Cafe Zone
Restaurants
'The North End is probably the greatest neighborhood in the country' June 12, 2020 | 1:12 PM
Boston Black Hospitality Coalition.
Restaurants
Black restaurant owners have formed a coalition amid COVID-19 June 12, 2020 | 10:06 AM
The Lawn on D
Reopening
The Lawn on D has transformed into a giant outdoor restaurant June 12, 2020 | 9:51 AM