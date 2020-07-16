Flat Top Johnny’s will end its 27-year run in Kendall Square

The Cambridge pool hall is closing on August 14.

Beer
Flat Top Johnny's will pour its last pint on August 14. –Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
By
Boston.com Staff
July 16, 2020

Flat Top Johnny’s seemed to speak for so much of the restaurant industry on Wednesday when it wrote on its social media platforms, “2020 has been a hell of a year and has set everything upside down.”

The sentiment was shared in an announcement that, after 27 years, the Kendall Square pool hall will be closing on August 14.

“While we thought this day would come years from now, we are here to announce the end of 27 years of pool, cocktails, pinball, food, and fun at Flat Top Johnny’s,” the statement, which was signed by “the staff and ownership of the best pool hall around,” read. “What will not end is all the love, friendship, family, community, service, goodwill, and gratitude for everything FTJ has come to symbolize. Without the ability to welcome large groups, big parties, and so many regulars, we have become extra vulnerable under the ‘new normal.’ So, on August 14th we will officially close our doors in Kendall Square.”

Flat Top Johnny’s also thanked a slew of people for keeping the hangout running over the years, from its regulars and neighbors to its landlords, vendors, and cleaning staff, and “to anybody who chose to spend a little bit of time and money with us.”

The Cambridge pool hall opened in 1993, serving a burger- and sandwich-heavy menu alongside local craft beer and cocktails. While waiting for their food, guests could post up at one of 12 pool tables and a handful of pinball machines. In August 2015, Flat Top Johnny’s, along with several other businesses in Kendall Square, were damaged in a fire that caused an estimated $1 million worth of damage; it was able to reopen in April 2016.

Prior to its August 14 closing, Flat Top Johnny’s will remain open for take out and outdoor service, and encourages patrons to stop by for a burger, a beer, and some swag that it will continue to sell.

