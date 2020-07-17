Food trucks are rolling into Boston neighborhoods. Here’s the new 2020 Summer Food Truck schedule.
The program launched July 17.
A new program from the City of Boston has given food trucks the chance to set up shop beyond their usual downtown digs.
On Friday, the city launched the 2020 Summer Food Truck initiative in an effort to help this struggling segment of the restaurant industry get back on its feet. Expanding beyond the Financial District and other areas of downtown Boston, participating food trucks are now allowed to operate at one of 23 neighborhood locations across the city, including parks, schools, and playgrounds. Trucks will set up from noon to 7 p.m. each day.
While all eligible food trucks can still sign up to participate, Friday’s initial list includes businesses like Bibim Box, Cousins Maine Lobster, Northeast of the Border, Sufra, and Zaaki. Trucks must still adhere to COVID-19-specific guidance for food services, including frequent cleaning and disinfecting, posting hand washing signage, and limiting the handling of cash.
Along with other sectors of the restaurant industry, food trucks have faced a difficult time during the pandemic as downtown Boston — a major hub for most trucks — emptied out and offices moved to a work-from-home setup.
“Our whole marketing [strategy] is based around being at the right place at the right time,” David Harnik, chef and owner at The Dining Car, previously told Boston.com. “Now, with people being dispersed throughout the Greater Boston Area, how does anyone even know [we’re here]? How do we distinguish ourselves in the marketplace?”
This new food truck initiative might be a way to reach those dispersed customers. Find the schedule for each neighborhood below, or access a map of the schedule here. The Greenway’s food truck schedule, which has been scaled back due to COVID-19, can be found here.
Allston – Brighton
Penniman Road play area, Hano Street
Fridays and Saturdays: Sufra
McKinney playground, 69 Faneuil St.
Mondays: Zaaki
Fridays and Sundays: Zinneken’s
Charlestown
Monument or Training Field Monument Square / Commons Street
Mondays: The Bacon Truck
Tuesdays: Bibim Box
Wednesdays: Teri-Yummy
Doherty playground, St. Martin Street
Friday: The Bacon Truck
Track at Charleston Community Center, 255 Medford St.
Tuesdays: Daddy’s Bonetown Burgers
Fridays: Northeast of the Border
Chinatown
Eliot Norton Park, 8 Oak St. West
Fridays: WingGawdz
Dorchester
Hemenway Park, Adams Street
Thursdays: Northeast of the Border
Brunswick-King play area, 81 Intervale St.
Saturdays: Cousins Maine Lobster
Roberts playground, 63 Wentworth
Mondays: Northeast of the Border
Savin Hill Malibu Beach, 66 Denny St.
Mondays and Thursdays: Sufra
East Boston
Bremen St. Park, 327 Bremen St.
Tuesdays and Fridays: Teri-Yummy
Saturdays: Bibim Box
Prescott Square Park, 1 Prescott St.
Mondays and Thursdays: Teri-Yummy
Tuesdays: Northeast of the Border
Fenway
Museum of Fine Arts, Forsyth Way
Wednesdays: WingGawdz
Thursdays and Saturdays: Rolling Gyros
Sundays: Zaaki
Museum of Fine Arts, 4 Museum Rd.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays: Tandoor and Curry on Wheels
Thursdays: Cousins Maine Lobster
Fridays: Zaaki
Hyde Park
Iacono Readville playground, 26 Fleet St.
Saturdays: Zaaki
Jamaica Plain
Arboretum, 99 Bussey St.
Wednesdays: Rolling Gyros
Thursdays: WingGawdz
Saturdays: Chicken & Rice Guys
Mattapan
Walker playground, Mildred Avenue
Tuesdays: Trolley Dogs
Mission Hill
Hennigan schoolyard, 200 Heath St.
Tuesdays: Sufra
Roslindale
Fallon Field, 22 Walworth St.
Sundays: Cousins Maine Lobster
Roxbury
Franklin Park rotary, Franklin Park Road and Glen Lane
Saturdays: Northeast of the Border
SW Corridor, 136 Green St.
Fridays: Rolling Gyros
Madison Park High School, 75 Malcom X Blvd.
Fridays: Rolling Gyros
West Roxbury
Hynes Field, Courtney Road
Mondays: Daddy’s Bonetown Burgers
Fridays: Trolley Dogs
