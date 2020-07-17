Food trucks are rolling into Boston neighborhoods. Here’s the new 2020 Summer Food Truck schedule.

A new program from the City of Boston has given food trucks the chance to set up shop beyond their usual downtown digs.

On Friday, the city launched the 2020 Summer Food Truck initiative in an effort to help this struggling segment of the restaurant industry get back on its feet. Expanding beyond the Financial District and other areas of downtown Boston, participating food trucks are now allowed to operate at one of 23 neighborhood locations across the city, including parks, schools, and playgrounds. Trucks will set up from noon to 7 p.m. each day.

While all eligible food trucks can still sign up to participate, Friday’s initial list includes businesses like Bibim Box, Cousins Maine Lobster, Northeast of the Border, Sufra, and Zaaki. Trucks must still adhere to COVID-19-specific guidance for food services, including frequent cleaning and disinfecting, posting hand washing signage, and limiting the handling of cash.

Advertisement

Along with other sectors of the restaurant industry, food trucks have faced a difficult time during the pandemic as downtown Boston — a major hub for most trucks — emptied out and offices moved to a work-from-home setup.

“Our whole marketing [strategy] is based around being at the right place at the right time,” David Harnik, chef and owner at The Dining Car, previously told Boston.com. “Now, with people being dispersed throughout the Greater Boston Area, how does anyone even know [we’re here]? How do we distinguish ourselves in the marketplace?”

This new food truck initiative might be a way to reach those dispersed customers. Find the schedule for each neighborhood below, or access a map of the schedule here. The Greenway’s food truck schedule, which has been scaled back due to COVID-19, can be found here.

Allston – Brighton

Penniman Road play area, Hano Street

Fridays and Saturdays: Sufra

McKinney playground, 69 Faneuil St.

Mondays: Zaaki

Fridays and Sundays: Zinneken’s

Charlestown

Monument or Training Field Monument Square / Commons Street

Mondays: The Bacon Truck

Tuesdays: Bibim Box

Wednesdays: Teri-Yummy

Doherty playground, St. Martin Street

Friday: The Bacon Truck

Track at Charleston Community Center, 255 Medford St.

Tuesdays: Daddy’s Bonetown Burgers

Fridays: Northeast of the Border

Chinatown

Advertisement

Eliot Norton Park, 8 Oak St. West

Fridays: WingGawdz

Dorchester

Hemenway Park, Adams Street

Thursdays: Northeast of the Border

Brunswick-King play area, 81 Intervale St.

Saturdays: Cousins Maine Lobster

Roberts playground, 63 Wentworth

Mondays: Northeast of the Border

Savin Hill Malibu Beach, 66 Denny St.

Mondays and Thursdays: Sufra

East Boston

Bremen St. Park, 327 Bremen St.

Tuesdays and Fridays: Teri-Yummy

Saturdays: Bibim Box

Prescott Square Park, 1 Prescott St.

Mondays and Thursdays: Teri-Yummy

Tuesdays: Northeast of the Border

Fenway

Museum of Fine Arts, Forsyth Way

Wednesdays: WingGawdz

Thursdays and Saturdays: Rolling Gyros

Sundays: Zaaki

Museum of Fine Arts, 4 Museum Rd.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays: Tandoor and Curry on Wheels

Thursdays: Cousins Maine Lobster

Fridays: Zaaki

Hyde Park

Iacono Readville playground, 26 Fleet St.

Saturdays: Zaaki

Jamaica Plain

Arboretum, 99 Bussey St.

Wednesdays: Rolling Gyros

Thursdays: WingGawdz

Saturdays: Chicken & Rice Guys

Mattapan

Walker playground, Mildred Avenue

Tuesdays: Trolley Dogs

Mission Hill

Hennigan schoolyard, 200 Heath St.

Tuesdays: Sufra

Roslindale

Fallon Field, 22 Walworth St.

Sundays: Cousins Maine Lobster

Roxbury

Franklin Park rotary, Franklin Park Road and Glen Lane

Saturdays: Northeast of the Border

SW Corridor, 136 Green St.

Fridays: Rolling Gyros

Madison Park High School, 75 Malcom X Blvd.

Fridays: Rolling Gyros

West Roxbury

Hynes Field, Courtney Road

Mondays: Daddy’s Bonetown Burgers

Fridays: Trolley Dogs

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.