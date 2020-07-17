‘Sadly, COVID-19 has impacted this industry’: The Field Pub has closed after 25 years

"We will miss everyone in the community that visited for a day, a semester, or for years," the pub shared.

Guinnness
The Field Pub, an Irish bar in Cambridge, has closed. –Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
By
, Boston.com Staff
July 17, 2020 | 9:06 AM

Following the news of Flat Top Johnny’s impending closure, another Cambridge watering hole has announced the end of an era.

On Thursday evening, The Field Pub revealed on its Facebook page that the Central Square bar had closed after more than two decades.

“We are sorry to say we are closing our doors after 25 years serving the community (literally),” the post read. “Sadly, COVID-19 has impacted this industry. We are unable to maintain our establishment. Over the the years we have enjoyed the wonderful staff, community members, students, and the various vibrant visitors that have visited our pub. It has been a second home to many. We will miss everyone in the community that visited for a day, a semester, or for years.”

Advertisement

The post went on to apologize for the short notice, and stated that they were using their “limited time left in the area to close up.”

A representative for the pub also confirmed the closure in an e-mail to Boston.com, sharing that it wasn’t an easy decision and that, “we are so grateful for all of the support we have received over the years.”

Reactions to The Field’s farewell on Facebook were swift.

“Thanks for everything is an understatement, but it’s true,” Ryan Marchant wrote. “It was such a joy to walk through those doors and be greeted with warm smiles and a cold beer. Cheers to everyone at The Field, past and present!”

“Worst news of 2020!” Sarah White wrote. “Thank you for all the great times.”

Plough & Stars owner Gabriel O’Malley also shared his condolences, writing, “On behalf of the Plough & Stars: this is beyond sad. You were a great place and Cambridge will be worse in your absence. Hang in there as best you can. We raise a glass to you.”

Jerry Coleman opened the Irish pub in the mid-90s, where it quickly became a gathering spot for both students and Cambridge residents. After closing on March 16 following the state’s shutdown orders, The Field reopened on June 29 — but business as usual never resumed, Coleman told Boston 25 News.

Advertisement

“We didn’t do business for free,” he said. “We had to pay our bills and everything and we just couldn’t.”

