Back Bay dive bar Whiskey’s has shuttered

One of Boylston Street’s longtime bars has called it quits.

Whiskey’s, located at 885 Boylston St., is the latest in a string of watering holes to close (or announce their upcoming closure) this week, including Flat Top Johnny’s and The Field Pub.

The bar did not respond to Boston.com’s repeated requests, but manager Becky Caloggero confirmed the closure with The Boston Globe, sharing, “It’s not how I wanted this to end.”

While Whiskey’s has not made an official announcement on its own social media channels, its website is no longer in operation. The bar and grill, which served a medley of pub food and barbecue, closed after the initial shutdown in mid-March and never reopened.

