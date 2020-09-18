Poll: Where will you be getting your cider doughnuts this season?

Changing leaves, crisper air, orchards ripe with apples: Like clockwork, cider doughnut season is upon us. The only question is where you’re going to stock up this fall.

Last year, we asked Boston.com readers to name their favorite farms and doughnut shops, and you all delivered. Thankfully, your preferred cider doughnut purveyors in Massachusetts are still open despite the coronavirus pandemic, and have either already begun selling doughnuts or will start doing so any day now. So we want to know: Where are you picking up a dozen this year? Let us know in the survey below — and if you don’t see your go-to farm or store, feel free to write in your own favorite spot.

We advise calling ahead to each farm or doughnut shop to learn more about their COVID-19 protocols and how to order their cider doughnuts.