This weekend: Celebrate Oktoberfest with beer, pretzels, and bratwurst

We’re all eating a little differently these days: Cooking at home more. Ordering takeout. Now that Phase 3 is well underway, though, some of us are starting to sip cocktails on patios and enjoy indoor dining again. Whatever your comfort level, here’s what’s been going on in Boston’s restaurant world recently, plus a few ways to enjoy some of our region’s best restaurants and bars from both the comfort of your own home and out in the world.

Here’s what you may have missed this week:

Woods Hill Pier 4 will install igloos this winter. —Woods Hill Pier 4

Boston restaurants are starting to prepare for the winter. But will diners still eat outside with igloos and outdoor heating lamps?

The pandemic has drastically changed the way we eat and drink. Here’s how.

Back Bay, meet Salt Bae. The Instagram sensation opens Nusr-Et, his new Boston restaurant, on Friday. Will you be checking it out?

“That bar-hopping mentality is gone in the Back Bay.” A handful of Boylston Street’s longtime bars have vanished. Now what?

Condé Nast Traveler recently named Armenian cuisine as the food worth traveling for in Massachusetts.

Looking forward to fall? You’re in luck: From peanut butter porters to British milds, here are 10 beers we’re looking forward to drinking this fall. Plus, we want to know: Where are you picking up cider doughnuts this year?

New patios to check out this weekend:

As Phase 3 chugs along and indoor dining resumes at some restaurants, patios are continuing to pop up across the city. This week is no different — here are handful of recently-opened outdoor dining spaces to lounge on this weekend.

Ramen at Hojoko. —Hojoko

Hojoko: The Fenway’s favorite rock-and-roll Japanese izakaya returned on Wednesday with both open-air indoor seating and an outdoor patio. Stop by to get your ramen fix, or try one of my favorites, the kimchi fried rice. Cocktails and plenty of sake are also on the menu.

Il Patio di Eataly: Eataly’s patio in the Back Bay has been open for a while now, but on September 21 they’re revamping the entire space with an autumn theme — think fall drinks and dishes like mulled cider and butternut squash ravioli, plus hay bales, decorative pumpkins, and more fall decor. Enjoy the last sliver of summer on the patio this weekend before Eataly transforms the space on Monday.

Summer Shack: Craving seafood this weekend? Hit up Summer Shack’s new Harvard Square patio, which popped up on Wednesday and will last through the end of October. Located behind the Charles Hotel, the restaurant serves lobster rolls, crab cakes, calamari, and crispy fried fish sandwiches, plus homemade pies for dessert.

Eating and cooking alone, together:

It’s Oktoberfest season, you say? I’m in, and so are a bunch of restaurants offering food and drink specials for the foreseeable future. In Somerville, Bronwyn‘s Oktoberfest celebrations are underway as they started offering a three-course menu ($35 per person), along with a sizable beer, wine, cocktail, and snack menu. Nearby, Remnant Brewing at Bow Market is serving an Oktoberfest-themed meal ($42 per person) accompanied by the brewery’s Fest Lager and a special edition Oktoberfest stein. On Saturday, Stillwater will start offering sausages, cheese boards, and Oktoberfest beers, all available through October 3. However you decide to celebrate, I’ll be raising a stein right there along with you.

It’s the tail end of Negroni Week, an annual worldwide fundraiser that usually sees restaurants offering their version of a negroni to raise money for a range of causes, from conservation efforts to supporting equality and justice. This year, Negroni Week has been a virtual event, with a fundraising goal that focuses on raising money for organizations that are providing relief to the hospitality industry. Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t participate. Make a donation online, mix your own negroni at home, or order a negroni to go from a Boston area restaurant — Mahaniyom in Brookline is offering a Roses Negroni all week.

Some food-related adventures I’m looking forward to embarking on this weekend: Taking a trip to Belkin Family Lookout Farm in Natick, where I’ll be getting my fill of apple cider and cider doughnuts and maybe one of their Korean hot fried chicken sandwiches. Ordering some peanut butter fudge pie from Elm Street Sweets, which launched online a couple weeks ago. And after the lovely reminder from Condé Nast Traveler that Watertown truly is a haven for Armenian cuisine, I’m planning to stock up on fresh tabouleh, soujouk hand pies, and fig baklava from Sevan Bakery. What are you eating and drinking this weekend?