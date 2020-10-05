‘It has been a pleasure to serve you’: Chic Chick in Allston has closed

The eatery specialized in Hainanese chicken and rice.

Chic Chick
Chic Chick recently announced its shutter. –Chic Chick
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 5, 2020 | 3:19 PM

It takes true grit — and a healthy dose of optimism — to open a business during a pandemic, but it was a gamble Chic Chick was willing to take.

The Hainanese chicken and rice shop, located at 164 Brighton Ave. in Allston, announced Friday that it is closing after five months.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have decided to close our shop,” the restaurant wrote on its social media channels. “We want to say THANK YOU for the overwhelming support we had from you guys! It has been a pleasure to serve you! THANK YOU for trusting us and try something new! We know it’s hard to come out your comfort zone! People thought we were crazy to open our doors in the midst of a pandemic. We tried, we fought, and we have no regret! Thank you Boston! Chic Chick Out!”

The restaurant did not respond to Boston.com’s request for comment.

Chic Chick first opened in early May, offering a small menu that revolved around Hainanese-style poached chicken and rice. The chicken dishes were accompanied by sweet soy sauce, garlic ginger sauce, ginger scallion sauce, and chicken soup, and the menu eventually expanded to include soba noodles with a medley of Hainanese chicken and salad.

“It is not easy to open our restaurant during this time because of the economic downturn,” Zhang told Boston.com when Chic Chick first opened. “Fewer people are going out of their homes. The student population of Boston, normally overflowing in Allston, now seems to be a fraction of what it was. We believe Boston is going through a tough time, but we will be stronger together if we keep supporting each other in the community.”

TOPICS: Restaurants Restaurant Closings Coronavirus Food News Allston

