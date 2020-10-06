‘It’s time to say goodbye’: Stoddard’s Fine Food & Ale has closed

A decade-old downtown watering hole is the latest restaurant to close for good as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Frankie Stavrianopoulos, co-owner at Stoddard’s Fine Fine Food & Ale, announced in a lengthy Facebook post that the gastropub at 48 Temple Place has shuttered:

“It’s time to say goodbye. You were once simply a thought with so many layers, so much history deeply rooted in our wonderful city. From the original railroad tracks we used as footrests, to the steel mezzanine we pulled out of the original Filene’s Basement, to the multitude of artifacts we dug out of the floorboards when this wonderful revival building had to be unearthed, to Mitchel Sutherland original signature. I truly will miss this place. We forged the path of craft cocktails in Boston long before it was “the standard,” we raised the bar (it was a rather large one that shipped in 2 months for Manchester UK in millions of pieces which we mapped together with a picture) and became one of the best “beer bars” in the city, while named “best gastropub” in the country by Food & Wine. The countless memories of dinners and birthdays, my child’s christening will never be forgotten. It saddens me, truly, that we have poured our last cask ale, hosted our [last] Evacuation day, rang in our last New Year’s, hosted our last speakeasy event, keg tap, holiday party, and pre-theater outing. THANK YOU!”

Stavrianopoulos went on to thank the pub’s patrons, staff, Downtown Crossing, and the City of Boston, as well as his business partners: Wayne Cintolo, Salvatore Boscarino, Ace Gershfield, and Patrick J. DeFreitas.

“Although it’s closing time, I am beyond confident that Stoddard’s Fine Food & Ale will be remembered by many, and will be the embodiment of Old World Boston in a New World, forever,” Stavrianopoulos concluded. “I am certainly not hanging them up, and will be back in some form or another to pay homage to my favorite projects, ever. So don’t tip one over for us, but instead put a few back in our memory! CHEERS! & Go Support Local!!!”

Gershfield revealed in a Twitter thread some of the detailed decisions behind the restaurant’s closing, sharing that “We derived close to 40 percent of our revenues from the Downtown Crossing theaters and shows, those are non existent. We generated 40 percent of our revenue from the everyday workers in the office buildings near by, those were closed, then [allowed] to reopen at 25 percent capacity and now upwards of 50 percent, but the area is still desolate! After work and special events drove the remaining traffic of which we have NONE!”

He also explained that they did not have adequate outdoor space to implement patio seating, and that the landlord was unwilling to negotiate.

“People ask why didn’t you take PPP money and stay open,” he wrote. “Because it didn’t make sense still to even try and do so. We would have had to ask our workers to come back and get off unemployment for the hopes we could help them earn maybe half of what they were getting staying home.”

Stoddard’s first opened in 2010 in a building from the 1860s that, at various times, housed a corset shop, a sewing machine retailer, a bait and tackle shop, and a cutlery. In 2014, Food & Wine included Stoddard’s on its list of the “Best Gastropubs in the U.S.”

