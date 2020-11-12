‘Stay healthy and optimistic for the future’: The Kitchen Cafe in downtown Boston will close

"It’s been a fantastic 4 years and we want to thank all our customers for all the fun and experiences," the restaurant shared.

Closed sign
The Kitchen Cafe will close on Nov. 20. –Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP
By
, Boston.com Staff
November 12, 2020 | 3:03 PM

With a considerable number of downtown Boston office buildings still at reduced capacity as employees continue to work from home, restaurants in the area continue to suffer from a lack of foot traffic — and business.

The Kitchen Cafe, located in downtown’s Leather District, is the latest casualty: The breakfast and lunch spot announced Monday that its last day will be Nov. 20.

“As of November 20, 2020, we are sad to say that COVID has claimed another small business,” the restaurant shared on Instagram. “It’s been a fantastic 4 years and we want to thank all our customers for all the fun and experiences. Make sure to come by for the last breakfast and lunch.”

The post hinted at another project: “They say when one door [closes] another one opens, we are looking forward and hope you stay tuned as to what is behind Door #2.”

Owner Jayme Valdez opened The Kitchen Cafe in 2016 with a sandwich-heavy menu, including breakfast sandwiches, eggplant paninis, avocado BLTs, and grilled chicken Greek wraps. Salads and soups are also on hand, as well as a robust coffee and tea menu.

“Remember to #supportsmallbusiness, they bring things to life,” The Kitchen Cafe’s announcement concluded. “They are what makes a neighborhood. Corporate America does not make a neighborhood, it makes the 1% richer. …Stay healthy and optimistic for the future.”

Coronavirus

