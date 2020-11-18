Poll: What’s your go-to restaurant chain in Massachusetts?

A fake map listing Boston Market as tops has folks up in arms. What's the actual favorite in the Bay State?

Rotisserie chickens cook inside Boston Market in Medford.
Rotisserie chickens cook inside Boston Market in Medford. –Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
By
, Boston.com Staff
November 18, 2020 | 1:05 PM

Granted, it doesn’t take much to start a kerfuffle on Twitter, but this seemed like a controversy worthy of the fuss. A study by the “Public Information and Statistics Society” pointed to Boston Market as the “Favorite Food Chain” in Massachusetts, causing no shortage of consternation among local Twitter users.

As it turns out, that last Tweet was on the right track: The map’s a fake, and the “Public Information and Statistics Society,” aside from having a terrible acronym, doesn’t exist. (You have to admit, giving Dunkin’ favored status in New Hampshire, Vermont, and Rhode Island while elevating Boston Market — with its 14 locations vs. about a million for Dunkin’ — in Mass. is a pretty good troll.) But the fact that the fakery initially spurred such outrage shows that we take our food chains seriously in the Bay State.

Of course, restaurants — both chain and local — are having a tough time of things during this global pandemic, and we can only hope that all of our favorite chains are back at full strength once our dining habits return to normal. But in the meantime, it seemed like a good time to ask the question: What’s your go-to chain eatery? Is it the ubiquitous Dunkin’? Are you one to frequent The Ninety Nine, especially after the Sox win so kids can eat free? Maybe Olive Garden is your cup of tea, for some reason?

Answer the poll below, and we’ll report back with results as to the actual fave chain in Massachusetts. In the meantime, grab yourself a Boston Market Three-Piece Dark to tide you over, if you can find one.

