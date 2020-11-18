Source, a progressive new pizza parlor, will open in Harvard Square

This farm-to-table pizza place has an environmental conscience.

source pizza
A pizza at Source, opening in Cambridge this month. –Photo courtesy of Source
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Linda Laban
November 18, 2020 | 12:22 PM

Daniel Roughan is about to open his first restaurant.

After 20 years in the hospitality business, nine of which were spent as the Varano Group’s director of operations, Roughan is going at it alone with Source, a farm-to-table pizzeria due to open to the public Saturday in Harvard Square.

Source takes over the site of Cambridge Engine 1, the site of Cambridge’s first fire station and previously occupied by the casual eatery and bar Cambridge, 1.

“It’s an entirely different space now,” Roughan said. “The Cambridge, 1. space was very minimalist. It had dark cherry wood paneling throughout. It was very dark. My concept is more alive and fresh.”

Advertisement

Roughan’s contractor stripped the walls down to the original 1800s red brick, which will remain a feature.

“We added new windows that will open and bring the outside into the room,” Roughan said. “My favorite feature is the open kitchen and the wood-fired pizza oven. This is where the show will be. People will have a great view of it from almost anywhere they’re sitting.”

Another feature is a mural at the back of the dining room created from antique tile Roughan found while “rummaging around some shops in New Hampshire.”

“It has this feeling of nostalgia, like some beautiful fresco you might find buried in some old wall in Italy or Spain,” he said.

asparagus salad at source
The asparagus salad at Source. —Photo courtesy of Source

 

 

 

 

Source’s seasonal, farm-to-table menu of pizzas, pastas, small plates, entrees, and house-made desserts will be primarily created from ingredients sourced within 100 miles of the restaurant.

Signature items include the chopped salad of Wards Berry Farm romaine lettuce with crispy chickpeas and aged cheddar; crispy baby Yukon potatoes topped with Vermont creme fraîche, trout roe, and chives; and wood-fired oven roasted local black bass on a bed of sweet corn with a pancetta vinaigrette. Fall’s signature pizza is topped with roasted delicata squash, fairy tale eggplant, and a romesco sauce.

Advertisement

“It’s about quality in the ingredients. I want people to take that first bite and be transported,” Roughan said.

The kitchen is overseen by executive chef Brian Kevorkian, a western Massachusetts native with an impressive resume that includes Blantyre, a Relais et Chateaux hotel in Lenox, The Little Nell in Aspen, Colo., the two Michelin star-awarded SHO in New York, and Back Bay’s Grill 23.

“The fall menu will go up shortly, but even that will change from week to week, or day to day,” Roughan said. “Because we’re hyper-seasonal, we will use what we’re given from our grower community.”

Most of the wines on the restaurant’s list are organic, biodynamic, and sustainably grown. Local breweries such as Nightshift, Aeronaut, and Idle Hands will provide beers. Area distilleries like Bully Boy, Crooked Oak, and Short Path will fuel the cocktail menu, which will also offer large batch drinks, The Vessels, for sharing.

Sustainability is especially important because Roughan wants to make a difference, not just on the plate but also to the planet. His long-term plan is to expand throughout the country with restaurants each sourcing from within 100 miles of their location.

“It’s something I want to commit to and make a real difference with our Source footprint,” Roughan said.

27 Church St., Cambridge; 617-838-3404, sourcerestaurants.com

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Restaurants Fast Casual Restaurant Openings

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
04/27/16--WATERTOWN, MA -. Deluxe Town Diner, A classic diner in Watertown. Location, Location, Location feature, a community profile that runs in the Sunday real estate section (Address). P (globe staff photo: Joanne Rathe Boston Globe section: address real estate)
RESTAURANTS
An iconic Watertown diner is seeking donations 'to keep the doors open' November 16, 2020 | 8:39 PM
The Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich at Fuku.
Restaurants
Fuku in the Seaport has closed, but it might make a comeback November 13, 2020 | 4:02 PM
Pizza at Bianca
Restaurants
New restaurants, online baking classes, and a must-try beer collab November 13, 2020 | 10:50 AM
This October 2017 photo taken in New York, shows a Thanksgiving spread with hot spinach and mushroom dip, turkey, cornbread stuffing and sauteed brussel sprouts.
Thanksgiving Tips
Send us your favorite Thanksgiving dinner menu ideas, recipes, and tips November 12, 2020 | 3:37 PM
Closed sign
Closings
A downtown breakfast and lunch spot will close its doors next week November 12, 2020 | 3:03 PM
Grumpy White's
Closings
A popular family restaurant in Quincy will close soon November 12, 2020 | 1:07 PM
Bianca
Openings
After an eight-month delay, Bianca finally opens in Chestnut Hill November 11, 2020 | 12:45 PM
Offsuit
Openings
New bar to open in 'a bartender's dream' space downtown November 10, 2020 | 3:24 PM
James Hook & Co.
Lobster rolls
Planning progresses for hotel on the site of James Hook & Co. November 10, 2020 | 11:56 AM
Greenhouses at Talulla
Restaurants
A new grant aims to help local restaurants winterize their outdoor spaces November 9, 2020 | 2:40 PM
Photo tweeted by Tree House Brewing in their announcement of a new Western Massachusetts location.
Beer
Tree House Brewing is also adding a new location in western Mass. November 8, 2020 | 4:09 PM
Mayo-chee okonomiyaki at Gantetsu-Ya
Restaurants
Comfort food, an amaro club, and tableside cocktails to try this weekend November 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Taco Bell Cantina
Taco Bell
The city's first Taco Bell Cantina is now open November 5, 2020 | 3:45 PM
Beer from Tree House Brewing.
Beer
Tree House Brewing is opening a new waterfront taproom on the Cape November 5, 2020 | 1:35 PM
Thanksgiving takeout at Summer Shack
Thanksgiving
These local restaurants are offering Thanksgiving takeout meals November 5, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Little Donkey cambridge restaurant bar
Restaurants
'This is no doubt another blow to the restaurant world' November 2, 2020 | 4:08 PM
People walk by outdoor plastic dining bubbles on Fulton Market in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Colder temperatures are providing a new challenge for restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic, but there's a solution being developed in Fulton Market. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Dining bubbles
Dining bubbles are popping up everywhere, but are they safe? Experts weigh in. November 2, 2020 | 9:51 AM
Wellesley, MA 10/30/2020: Snow covers the outdoor dining area of the Maugus Restaurant in Wellesley. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Restaurants
The season's first snowfall has arrived. Here's how restaurant owners reacted. October 30, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Tacos at Bodega Canal
Restaurants
Election Night packages, Halloween treats, and a highly anticipated beer release October 30, 2020 | 11:38 AM
Commonwealth in Cambridge
Restaurants
'Restaurants cannot play traffic cop and serve guests at the same time indoors' October 29, 2020 | 10:34 AM
Brookline Booksmith
Openings
'I think we’re bringing some happiness up here to Coolidge Corner' October 28, 2020 | 3:15 PM
Lamb plate at Gourmet Dumpling House
Restaurants
Boston.com readers shared their favorite takeout spots. Here are the results. October 27, 2020 | 11:59 AM
University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Seattle. The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease's grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to Idaho reel under the surge. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
New Hampshire
Testing urged for visitors to 5 N.H. restaurants in 3 cities October 23, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David Zennario, left, and Alex Ecklin at Junior's Restaurant, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 in New York. The city on Wednesday began allowing restaurants to offer indoor dining at 25 percent capacity. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Restaurants
Diners weigh the ethics, risks, and responsibilities of eating inside restaurants October 23, 2020 | 11:35 AM
Doughnuts from Lionheart Confections
Food
Doughnut pop-ups, new cocktails, and a virtual veg food fest October 23, 2020 | 5:00 AM
No 12: Fort Point Pale Ale. An American Pale Ale by Trillium Brewing Company (369 Congress Street, Boston). This hoppy pale ale is available year round. It has a strong malt taste in addition to citrus and fruit zest, and finishes off with a dry taste. ABV: 6.5%.
COVID
Trillium Fort Point temporarily closes after employee tests positive October 21, 2020 | 2:48 PM
Beer
These 8 New England breweries won medals at the Great American Beer Festival October 21, 2020 | 2:34 PM
Ice cream
Closings
An ice cream shop is closing instead of adhering to New Hampshire's mask mandate October 21, 2020 | 1:57 PM
Caffé Ducali
Openings
Get your next jolt of caffeine at the North End's new Caffé Ducali October 21, 2020 | 1:52 PM
Yellow Door Taqueria
Restaurants
This is why the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association is apologizing to a local taqueria October 20, 2020 | 4:31 PM