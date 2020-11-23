Allston nightlife destination Wonder Bar has permanently closed

Owner Noah Eisendrath said COVID-19 was behind the closure.

Cocktails
Wonder Bar has closed. –Courtesy Flickr
By
, Boston.com Staff
November 23, 2020 | 3:15 PM

The music was loud, the drinks were strong, and, now, the doors are closed: Allston’s Wonder Bar has permanently shuttered.

“As everyone probably already knows, Wonder Bar will not reopen due to the coronavirus and the resulting government shutdowns,” owner Noah Eisendrath shared Monday on social media. “It has taken me a while to write this because after 15 years it is difficult to put to words. I want to thank all of my staff over the years and of course the patrons! We had a great run and I will never forget all the amazing people and incredible events.”

Eisendrath ended the announcement on a happy note, sharing: “Let’s focus on the good times we had and not the sad ending. I wish you all the best and will miss what we all created together!”

Located at 186 Harvard Ave., Wonder Bar was a popular nightlife destination, with DJs and live bands playing everything from funk to dubstep to blues. News of the closure prompted Wonder Bar fans to say their goodbyes.

“Some of the best memories here,” Megan Gavel wrote. “So sad.”

“So blessed to have performed behind that concrete booth among the greats that have shared that stage,” Jon Langford shared. “You will be missed.”

“Was a lotta fun partying there in my 20’s good memories!” Randy Robinson remembered. “Had the chance to play there with my band a couple times too.”

TOPICS: Restaurants Bars Restaurant Closings Coronavirus Allston Food News

