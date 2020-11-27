This weekend: Eat your way through Black Friday with these local restaurant deals

Plus, the food news you may have missed this week.

Tacos at Bodega Canal
Bodega Canal is offering buy one, get one free tacos on Black Friday. –Bodega Canal
By
, Boston.com Staff
November 27, 2020 | 9:56 AM

We’re all eating a little differently these days: Cooking at home more. Ordering takeout. Now that Phase 3 is well underway, though, some of us are starting to dine indoors again. Whatever your comfort level, here’s what’s been going on in Boston’s restaurant world recently, plus a few ways to enjoy some of our region’s best restaurants and bars from both the comfort of your own home and out in the world.

Here’s what you may have missed this week:

Brookline Food Pantry
Brookline Food Pantry —Kyle Williams

Food insecurity continues to rise in Massachusetts. Here’s how local food pantries are dealing with the demand, plus where you can donate food this winter.

Sam’s Spot Restaurant and Catering will open in Dorchester soon, serving Southern and Caribbean-inspired food.

Chefs and restaurateurs Jose Duarte, Joanne Chang, Rebecca Roth Gullo, and more were among the 13 notable Bostonians who shared what they’re gifting this holiday season.

In search of the perfect cut of meat? These Mass. butcher shops are among the best in America, according to Food & Wine.

The music was loud, the drinks were strong, and, now, the doors are closed: Allston’s Wonder Bar has permanently shuttered.

High Limb Cider’s new tap room is now open in Plymouth — and there’s a pumpkin cider on tap.

Earlier this week, the Cambridge City Council met to discuss the possibility of suspending indoor dining. Restaurant owners had something to say about it.

A&B Kitchen + Bar, Atlántico, and Select Oyster Bar are among the latest restaurants to announce that they will hibernate for the winter.

Drink this:

Wachussett Brewing Company‘s latest release, Holiday Double IPA, is a couple of weeks old now, but there’s a new reason to sip on this festive beverage: The brewery’s brand new taproom just opened in Harvard Square. Wachussett took over the old John Harvard’s space in Cambridge after it closed in May, and debuted its third branch last week with a 15-barrel brewhouse and a flatbread-centric menu, open from noon to 8 p.m. There are plenty of solid options to choose from on the beer list, but the Holiday Double IPA has a charitable component as well: A portion of the proceeds from the brew will go toward the Trees for Soldiers Project, which donates Christmas trees to veterans and military families. Stop in for a pour, or order for curbside pickup.

Eating and cooking alone, together:

If eating your way through Black Friday sounds more appealing than swiping through Amazon deals, consider paying the following spots a visit today. All Day Hospitality’s restaurants are offering buy one, get one free delivery deals, including a double cheeseburger or fried chicken sandwich at Ward 8, mozzarella sticks or a meatball appetizer at Tony & Elaine’s, chicken parmesan at Ciao Bella, and any selection of tacos at Bodega Canal. Stop by Juliet in Somerville for its Black Friday Winter Market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., where you can pick up a holiday gift box, sip on a hot beverage, watch craft demos, and win a “Somerville triple decker” gingerbread house. Southie’s Fox & the Knife will open for a special Black Friday brunch on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., while vinyl fans can stop by the record shop attached to Tres Gatos in Jamaica Plain for its Black Friday record and book sidewalk sale.

I know there are Thanksgiving leftovers to be polished off, but can we take a break from making turkey sandwiches for a moment to tuck into some fondue? Cambridge’s Noir will bring back its fondue set on Friday and Saturday, when diners can skewer chunks of bread and dunk them in bubbling cheese in an effort to continue this week’s holiday feasting. Picture this: You and a friend alternating between bites of cheesy fondue and sips of a warm cocktail under one of Noir’s patio heaters. See you there?

Now in its second week, Drink‘s all-new drag brunch is back with a post-Thanksgiving performance hosted by Coleslaw, Severity Stone, and Pamela Manderson. On Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., revel in specialty cocktails and decadent brunch dishes as these talented local queens take the proverbial stage. A raffle will include prizes like gift cards to one of the Barbara Lynch Collective’s restaurants, virtual cocktail classes, cooking classes, and more, and a portion of the proceeds will go toward The Boston Alliance of Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer Youth (BAGLY).

TOPICS: Restaurants Food News Restaurant Openings Restaurant Closings Food Opinion

