After finding popularity on Instagram, The Nu Dò Society opens soon with a brick and mortar in Cambridge

"We're a group of people that love to eat noodles," said one of the restaurant's partners.

The Nu Dò Society
The Nu Dò Society will debut in December. –Courtesy The Nu Dò Society
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 3, 2020 | 3:12 PM

Related Links

In late spring, The Nu Dò Society gained traction on Instagram as an online noodle shop of sorts, a delivery-only restaurant that accepted pre-orders before making deliveries on Sunday. Orders filled up fast, with diners clamoring for the restaurant’s Asian fusion twists on dishes like satay banh mi and garlic yaki udon, all of which were made by renting out the kitchen at Thai Amarin in Newton.

It wasn’t the path its owners intended to make. Originally scheduled to debut in the old River Gods space in early 2020, building out the restaurant was, like much of the world, put on hold as the pandemic halted construction. But Nutthachai “Jeep” Chaojaroenpong, one of The Nu Dò Society’s partners, said that after years of planning and an unexpected 2020, his team is ready, with an opening date planned for the end of December.

Advertisement

“We believe that after all of this, we’ll have some good wishes and luck for us to make this restaurant happen,” he said.

Chaojaroenpong, who helped open popular Thai restaurant Dakzen in Somerville in 2018, said that everyone on The Nu Dò Society team is from Thailand, but that the menu spans a variety of Asian cuisines.

Banh mi from The Nu Dò Society
Banh mi from The Nu Dò Society. —Courtesy The Nu Dò Society

“We’re a group of people that love to eat noodles,” he said. “We’ve been thinking that Boston still lacks some good noodles, and we also wanted to bring something new to Boston, which is Asian fusion food. Right now we feature Thai, Vietnamese, Korean, and Japanese food, so it’s a mix of Asian cultures in our noodles.”

When The Nu Dò Society opens, it’ll showcase new items and dishes that gained popularity through its delivery service. Diners will find the bibim crispy chicken burger, a Korean twist on the comforting classic. The Miss Tan Tan is a Taiwanese-Japanese cold noodle dish, while the Kuay Tiew Moo, a traditional Thai dish, uses Japanese-style tonkotsu bone broth. After seeing a fervent interest in udon over the summer, Chaojaroenpong said that they added it to dishes like pad kee mao, which might normally use wide, flat rice noodles.

Advertisement

They’ve experimented with desserts, too — items like sai sai, or steamed coconut milk stuffed with palm sugar and shredded coconut wrapped in a banana leaf. Once the brick-and-mortar opens, Chaojaroenpong said they’re hoping to introduce limited desserts on Sundays, as well as an array of vegan and vegetarian options. The restaurant won’t have a beer and wine or liquor license, but the menu will sport beverages like Thai tea with orange rosemary.

To start, The Nu Dò Society will offer takeout, with a plan to operate from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. With 28 seats in the restaurant, dine-in will likely come later as the pandemic subsides.

For Chaojaroenpong, opening day can’t come soon enough.

“We’ve been dying to open this restaurant,” he said. “It’s been years.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Restaurants Food News Cambridge Restaurant Openings

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Sugarplum macchiato and frosted snowflake doughnut from Dunkin'
Restaurants
Dunkin's new holiday drink is a very purple sugarplum macchiato December 2, 2020 | 1:19 PM
Sauces from Pammy's
Gift Guide
13 gift ideas to help support local chefs and restaurants December 1, 2020 | 1:28 PM
PB&J Café by Stonewall Kitchen
Openings
A new PB&J cafe sparks concerns over peanut allergies November 30, 2020 | 11:57 AM
Tacos at Bodega Canal
Restaurants
Black Friday deals, fondue, and a new Cambridge brewery to try November 27, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Brookline Food Pantry
Boston Helps
'People are so unaware of how big food insecurity is' November 24, 2020 | 1:32 PM
Sam's Spot opens in Dorchester in late November.
Openings
Opening soon: A new Southern and Caribbean-inspired restaurant November 24, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Cocktails
Closings
'Let's focus on the good times we had and not the sad ending' November 23, 2020 | 3:15 PM
The bar at Pammy's.
Restaurants
Is another indoor dining shutdown imminent in Cambridge? November 23, 2020 | 2:17 PM
M.F. Dulock
The Best
3 Mass. butcher shops listed among the best in America November 23, 2020 | 11:26 AM
A selection of ciders at High Limb.
Beer
High Limb Cider's new tap room is now open in Plymouth November 22, 2020 | 1:38 PM
Turkeys are shown in a pen at Root Down Farm in Pescadero, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Thanksgiving Safety Tips
Avoid foodborne illnesses this Thanksgiving November 21, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Gaslight
Restaurants
A French brasserie in the South End will permanently close this weekend November 20, 2020 | 12:49 PM
Artifact Cider Project launched a rare apple share
Restaurants
A rare apple share, MingsBings, and a Thanksgiving-worthy mulled wine kit November 20, 2020 | 11:25 AM
Strega Waterfront
Restaurants
Strega denied appeal in 2017 sexual harassment case ruling November 19, 2020 | 2:55 PM
Restaurants
The Fours is auctioning off more than 1,000 pieces of sports memorabilia November 19, 2020 | 10:56 AM
Bessie King at Villa Mexico Cafe
Restaurants
'Shutting us down means that we’re laying people off' November 18, 2020 | 3:12 PM
Rotisserie chickens cook inside Boston Market in Medford.
EATING OUT
Poll: What's your go-to restaurant chain in Massachusetts? November 18, 2020 | 1:05 PM
source pizza
Openings
A progressive new pizza parlor will open in Cambridge November 18, 2020 | 12:22 PM
04/27/16--WATERTOWN, MA -. Deluxe Town Diner, A classic diner in Watertown. Location, Location, Location feature, a community profile that runs in the Sunday real estate section (Address). P (globe staff photo: Joanne Rathe Boston Globe section: address real estate)
RESTAURANTS
An iconic Watertown diner is seeking donations 'to keep the doors open' November 16, 2020 | 8:39 PM
The Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich at Fuku.
Restaurants
Fuku in the Seaport has closed, but it might make a comeback November 13, 2020 | 4:02 PM
Pizza at Bianca
Restaurants
New restaurants, online baking classes, and a must-try beer collab November 13, 2020 | 10:50 AM
This October 2017 photo taken in New York, shows a Thanksgiving spread with hot spinach and mushroom dip, turkey, cornbread stuffing and sauteed brussel sprouts.
Thanksgiving Tips
Send us your favorite Thanksgiving dinner menu ideas, recipes, and tips November 12, 2020 | 3:37 PM
Closed sign
Closings
A downtown breakfast and lunch spot will close its doors next week November 12, 2020 | 3:03 PM
Grumpy White's
Closings
A popular family restaurant in Quincy will close soon November 12, 2020 | 1:07 PM
Bianca
Openings
After an eight-month delay, Bianca finally opens in Chestnut Hill November 11, 2020 | 12:45 PM
Offsuit
Openings
New bar to open in 'a bartender's dream' space downtown November 10, 2020 | 3:24 PM
James Hook & Co.
Lobster rolls
Planning progresses for hotel on the site of James Hook & Co. November 10, 2020 | 11:56 AM
Greenhouses at Talulla
Restaurants
A new grant aims to help local restaurants winterize their outdoor spaces November 9, 2020 | 2:40 PM
Photo tweeted by Tree House Brewing in their announcement of a new Western Massachusetts location.
Beer
Tree House Brewing is also adding a new location in western Mass. November 8, 2020 | 4:09 PM
Mayo-chee okonomiyaki at Gantetsu-Ya
Restaurants
Comfort food, an amaro club, and tableside cocktails to try this weekend November 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM