After finding popularity on Instagram, The Nu Dò Society opens soon with a brick and mortar in Cambridge

In late spring, The Nu Dò Society gained traction on Instagram as an online noodle shop of sorts, a delivery-only restaurant that accepted pre-orders before making deliveries on Sunday. Orders filled up fast, with diners clamoring for the restaurant’s Asian fusion twists on dishes like satay banh mi and garlic yaki udon, all of which were made by renting out the kitchen at Thai Amarin in Newton.

It wasn’t the path its owners intended to make. Originally scheduled to debut in the old River Gods space in early 2020, building out the restaurant was, like much of the world, put on hold as the pandemic halted construction. But Nutthachai “Jeep” Chaojaroenpong, one of The Nu Dò Society’s partners, said that after years of planning and an unexpected 2020, his team is ready, with an opening date planned for the end of December.

Advertisement

“We believe that after all of this, we’ll have some good wishes and luck for us to make this restaurant happen,” he said.

Chaojaroenpong, who helped open popular Thai restaurant Dakzen in Somerville in 2018, said that everyone on The Nu Dò Society team is from Thailand, but that the menu spans a variety of Asian cuisines.

Banh mi from The Nu Dò Society. —Courtesy The Nu Dò Society

“We’re a group of people that love to eat noodles,” he said. “We’ve been thinking that Boston still lacks some good noodles, and we also wanted to bring something new to Boston, which is Asian fusion food. Right now we feature Thai, Vietnamese, Korean, and Japanese food, so it’s a mix of Asian cultures in our noodles.”

When The Nu Dò Society opens, it’ll showcase new items and dishes that gained popularity through its delivery service. Diners will find the bibim crispy chicken burger, a Korean twist on the comforting classic. The Miss Tan Tan is a Taiwanese-Japanese cold noodle dish, while the Kuay Tiew Moo, a traditional Thai dish, uses Japanese-style tonkotsu bone broth. After seeing a fervent interest in udon over the summer, Chaojaroenpong said that they added it to dishes like pad kee mao, which might normally use wide, flat rice noodles.

Advertisement

They’ve experimented with desserts, too — items like sai sai, or steamed coconut milk stuffed with palm sugar and shredded coconut wrapped in a banana leaf. Once the brick-and-mortar opens, Chaojaroenpong said they’re hoping to introduce limited desserts on Sundays, as well as an array of vegan and vegetarian options. The restaurant won’t have a beer and wine or liquor license, but the menu will sport beverages like Thai tea with orange rosemary.

To start, The Nu Dò Society will offer takeout, with a plan to operate from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. With 28 seats in the restaurant, dine-in will likely come later as the pandemic subsides.

For Chaojaroenpong, opening day can’t come soon enough.

“We’ve been dying to open this restaurant,” he said. “It’s been years.”