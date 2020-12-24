This weekend: ‘Tis the season for eggnog. Here’s where to order some.

Plus, the food news you may have missed this week.

Eggnog at Woods Hill Pier 4
Eggnog at Woods Hill Pier 4. –Woods Hill Pier 4
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 24, 2020

Related Links

We’re all eating a little differently these days: Cooking at home more. Ordering takeout. Dining under heat lamps. Whatever your comfort level, here’s what’s been going on in Boston’s restaurant world recently, plus a few ways to enjoy some of our region’s best restaurants and bars from both the comfort of your own home and out in the world.

Here’s what you may have missed this week:

Roger Berkowitz
Legal Sea Foods CEO Roger Berkowitz. —Lane Turner/Globe Staff

A major shakeup was announced this week with the sale of Legal Sea Foods to Boston-based PPX Hospitality Brands, a holding company that includes the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group and Strega Italiano. Here’s what Legal Sea Foods CEO Roger Berkowitz said about the sale.

Advertisement

In another pivot, some local restaurateurs are launching ghost kitchens. “Right now, for a lot of restaurants, it’s about survival,” chef Jeremy Sewall said.

Check out our guide to celebrating Kwanzaa 2020 in Boston, which includes a recipe for jollof rice and ginger-braised goat from Comfort Kitchen.

Local experts recommended 18 winter beers, including regional favorites like Crunch from Shovel Town Brewery in Easton and national brews like Death by Coconut by Oskar Blues.

From continuous pivots to feeding frontline workers, local restaurants gave it their all in 2020.

After six years in operation, Legal Oysteria has closed its Charlestown digs.

Drink this:

I don’t know what you’re drinking for the next few days, but I’ll be drinking eggnog. Like eating cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving, drinking this very-merry beverage is a decidedly seasonal event for me, so I relish it when it comes along. A lot of restaurants have wrapped up their holiday pre-orders, but there are still a handful of places where you can find a bottle of eggnog. Harvest in Cambridge has a salted coconut caramel eggnog that uses aged rum and apple brandy; order it through Dec. 29. Bow Market’s CREATE Gallery + Cocktail Lounge is offering the Santa’s Flask for pickup, a bottle of homemade eggnog made with Hirsch whiskey, ras el hanout, nutmeg, and vanilla. In the Seaport, Woods Hill Pier 4 is selling eggnog in a bottle that serves six, while Sweet & Sage Pâtisserie, a new pop-up bakery at The Street Chestnut Hill, has pints of Thatcher Farms eggnog in its arsenal. Of course, you can always pick up a box of Southern Comfort eggnog at Market Basket — or even make your own at home.

Eating and cooking alone, together:

Oysters
Learn how to shuck oysters with The Urban Grape and Row 34. —Debee Tlumacki / Boston Globe
Advertisement

South End wine shop The Urban Grape and oyster haven Row 34 are teaming up to say a collective “shuck you” to 2020. On Dec. 30 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., the two will host a festive Zoom gathering: Row 34 chef Jeremy Sewall will show attendees how to shuck their own Island Creek Oysters, while Urban Grape owner TJ Douglas will lead everyone through a sparkling wine tasting. Packages are $100 and include two dozen oysters, an oyster knife and accompaniments, one half-bottle of Ferrari Brut Rose, and one half-bottle of Deutz Brut Peninsula, plus a link to the Zoom event. Take all that newfound oyster and bubbly knowledge, then apply it to a New Year’s Eve celebration to remember. Sign up here.

Here for all of our holiday carbo-loading needs, Steel & Rye in Milton recently debuted Steel & Rye Bakery. The spacious cafe serves breads by the loaf, salads, and sandwiches, including a meatball parm sub, banh mi, and pit-style brisket on Danish rye. On the sweets side, there are apple cider doughnuts, lemon bars, and cinnamon coffee cake, along with sourdough waffles and a lineup of drinks: cold brew iced coffee, green juice, Bloody Marys, and micheladas. Drop in any day except for Monday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Read this: Please look at these adorable snails hanging out at a cafe, going grocery shopping, and chilling in a breakfast nook. See you in 2021!

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Restaurants Food News Things to Do Food Opinion Drinks

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Smoked chipotle chicken tacos at La Ventana
Restaurants
Some local restaurateurs are launching ghost kitchens December 23, 2020 | 3:29 PM
Handout
Beer
Local experts recommend these 18 winter beers December 22, 2020 | 4:07 PM
Roger Berkowitz
Legal Sea Foods
Roger Berkowitz: 'Would I have ordinarily chosen to sell? Probably not.' December 22, 2020 | 12:11 PM
Legal Oysteria
Restaurants
Legal Oysteria in Charlestown has closed December 21, 2020 | 1:07 PM
Boston dining in 2020
Restaurants
This is how hard local restaurants fought to survive and give back in 2020 December 18, 2020 | 1:05 PM
Feast of the Seven Fishes
Restaurants
Feast of the Seven Fishes, hot chocolate bombs, and armchair travel packs December 18, 2020 | 12:36 PM
Restaurant in winter
Winter Dining
Brookline will allow outdoor dining to continue throughout the winter December 17, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Cafeteria on Newbury Street
Closings
A popular brunch spot on Newbury Street has closed December 16, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Feast of the Seven Fishes at Lucia's Ristorante
Restaurants
Don't want to cook Christmas dinner? These restaurants are offering takeout for the holiday. December 15, 2020 | 12:24 PM
Peking duck at China King
Closings
A Chinatown institution will close later this month December 15, 2020 | 12:21 PM
Widowmaker's Braintree tap room.
Beer
One local brewery’s blueprint to surviving the pandemic December 13, 2020 | 9:25 AM
Fire pit
Restaurants
Fire pits, a new Charlestown restaurant, and whiskey for a cause December 11, 2020 | 11:14 AM
The Beehive patio
Restaurants
Here's when outdoor dining will begin in 2021 December 10, 2020 | 12:31 PM
Change the Whirled from Ben & Jerry's
Ice Cream
New Ben & Jerry's flavor is inspired by Colin Kaepernick December 10, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Rochambeau
Restaurants
'The slow bleed of this winter is more dangerous than anything else the government could do' December 9, 2020 | 2:55 PM
Square Mfg. Co.
Openings
This new Natick pizzeria specializes in Detroit-style pizza December 4, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Lobster pizza at Saltie Girl Seafood Pizza
Restaurants
New pizzerias, a Hanukkah bar, and an exclusive beer society December 4, 2020 | 11:03 AM
The Nu Dò Society
Openings
'We're a group of people that love to eat noodles' December 3, 2020 | 3:12 PM
Sugarplum macchiato and frosted snowflake doughnut from Dunkin'
Restaurants
Dunkin's new holiday drink is a very purple sugarplum macchiato December 2, 2020 | 1:19 PM
Sauces from Pammy's
Gift Guide
13 gift ideas to help support local chefs and restaurants December 1, 2020 | 1:28 PM
PB&J Café by Stonewall Kitchen
Openings
A new PB&J cafe sparks concerns over peanut allergies November 30, 2020 | 11:57 AM
Tacos at Bodega Canal
Restaurants
Black Friday deals, fondue, and a new Cambridge brewery to try November 27, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Brookline Food Pantry
Boston Helps
'People are so unaware of how big food insecurity is' November 24, 2020 | 1:32 PM
Sam's Spot opens in Dorchester in late November.
Openings
Opening soon: A new Southern and Caribbean-inspired restaurant November 24, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Cocktails
Closings
'Let's focus on the good times we had and not the sad ending' November 23, 2020 | 3:15 PM
The bar at Pammy's.
Restaurants
Is another indoor dining shutdown imminent in Cambridge? November 23, 2020 | 2:17 PM
M.F. Dulock
The Best
3 Mass. butcher shops listed among the best in America November 23, 2020 | 11:26 AM
A selection of ciders at High Limb.
Beer
High Limb Cider's new tap room is now open in Plymouth November 22, 2020 | 1:38 PM
Turkeys are shown in a pen at Root Down Farm in Pescadero, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Thanksgiving Safety Tips
Avoid foodborne illnesses this Thanksgiving November 21, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Gaslight
Restaurants
A French brasserie in the South End will permanently close this weekend November 20, 2020 | 12:49 PM