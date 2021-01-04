Downtown sports bar Finn McCool’s has closed for good

A Financial District watering hole has permanently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Dec. 30, Finn McCool’s, a once-lively sports bar located at 200 High St., shared on social media that it shuttered.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce Finn McCool’s has closed for good,” the announcement read. “Like many of our friends with other restaurants and bars, sustaining sales during this pandemic has been near impossible. We held on for as long as possible and now, faced with even more uncertainty, it is time to bid you farewell.”

The pub opened in May 2017 in the former Julep Bar space. With its 20-plus TVs, it became a popular place to settle in with a pint while watching a game. Guests could find bar pizza, burgers, nachos, and wings on the menu, along with a lengthy selection of beers.

In response to the news, fans shared their memories on the bar’s Facebook page.

“Nooooo!” BJ William Zayas wrote. “We loved it there and you guys were so welcoming. Sorry to hear, hope to see something new from you all soon.”

“Horrible news,” Sean Field wrote. “Sorry to hear it guys. Made great friends and memories there. Best of luck to you and the staff, miss you guys.”

Finn McCool’s ended the announcement by sharing that its staff and guests have made the last few years “truly amazing.”

“We will always cherish the memories and we raise a glass to all of our staff, past and present, as well as our loyal patrons,” the bar wrote. “Sláinte!”

