Union Oyster House named North America’s Best Landmark Restaurant by World Culinary Awards

"We're very excited," said Joe Milano, owner of Union Oyster House.

BOSTON, MA - 8/04/2017: A small fire at the Union Oyster House will close down the famous Boston restaurant for the day while it is cleanned and inspected by City of Boston officials. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC stand alone photo
Union Oyster House. –David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
January 4, 2021

An inaugural event celebrating restaurants from across the globe has named Union Oyster House as North America’s Best Landmark Restaurant.

The World Culinary Awards, which launched in 2019, are the sister program to the 27-year-old World Travel Awards. The 2020 winners, announced on Dec. 31, are broken down by continents and countries, and include categories like “Asia’s Best New Restaurant,” “Latvia’s Best Hotel Restaurant,” and “Latin America’s Best Culinary Destination” (that would be Peru).

Union Oyster House — established in 1826 and known as the oldest restaurant in Boston — was awarded North America’s Best Landmark Restaurant, beating out other esteemed nominees that included Katz’s Delicatessen in New York, Arnaud’s in New Orleans, and Tadich Grill in San Francisco. Other winners in the North America category include Le Bernadin for Best Restaurant, Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel for Best Hotel Restaurant, and Joey Shipyards in Canada for Best New Restaurant.

Advertisement

“We’re very excited,” Joe Milano, owner of the Union Oyster House, told Boston.com. “I think I speak for all of us at the restaurant. We were the only one [nominated] in Massachusetts, so it’s good to be the only one from your own state.”

Milano said receiving the award was a good start to a year following one that has been upended by the pandemic.

“This whole pandemic has had us all up in the air,” Milano said. “The hope is the vaccine. The vaccine is out. I wish there was a little more organization on the distribution part, but I think like everything — we’ve never been through this before, and that will improve. I personally can’t wait to take the vaccine when my turn comes.”

This is not, of course, the first award bestowed upon Union Oyster House: It has been on “best of” lists from Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Forbes, and others. The restaurant most recently served as a filming location for the pilot of HBO Max’s “Julia,” a potential series about Julia Child.

According to its website, the London-based World Culinary Awards were “developed in reaction to overwhelming demand from the culinary industry for a programme that was fair and transparent; a programme with a mission to serve as the definitive benchmark of excellence, and to help to foster a new era of growth on a global scale.” Votes came from the public and industry professionals.

Advertisement

Find a complete list of winners here.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Restaurants Food News How to Boston

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Closings
A downtown sports bar has closed for good January 4, 2021 | 2:31 PM
Dunkin' Extra Charged Coffee
Restaurants
Need a jolt? Dunkin's Extra Charged Coffee packs in more caffeine. January 4, 2021 | 10:04 AM
champagne new year's eve
Cocktail Club
A local bartender reflects on New Year's Eve and 2021 predictions December 31, 2020 | 8:46 AM
French 75
Cocktail Club
Watch: How to make a French 75 for New Year’s Eve December 30, 2020 | 2:30 PM
Food and drink, party holiday concept. Alcohol beverage cold cool champagne cocktail drink on a modern table for summer days. Copy space background
Cocktail Club
How to make a Champagne cocktail for New Year’s Eve December 29, 2020 | 8:35 AM
2020 Sparkle Cocktail Kit at Tempo
Cocktails
Raise a toast with these festive takeout cocktails on New Year's Eve December 28, 2020 | 8:25 AM
Eggnog at Woods Hill Pier 4
Restaurants
Where to order eggnog, a new Milton bakery, and a lesson in shucking oysters December 24, 2020 | 1:35 PM
Smoked chipotle chicken tacos at La Ventana
Restaurants
Some local restaurateurs are launching ghost kitchens December 23, 2020 | 3:29 PM
Handout
Beer
Local experts recommend these 18 winter beers December 22, 2020 | 4:07 PM
Roger Berkowitz
Legal Sea Foods
Roger Berkowitz: 'Would I have ordinarily chosen to sell? Probably not.' December 22, 2020 | 12:11 PM
Legal Oysteria
Restaurants
Legal Oysteria in Charlestown has closed December 21, 2020 | 1:07 PM
Boston dining in 2020
Restaurants
This is how hard local restaurants fought to survive and give back in 2020 December 18, 2020 | 1:05 PM
Feast of the Seven Fishes
Restaurants
Feast of the Seven Fishes, hot chocolate bombs, and armchair travel packs December 18, 2020 | 12:36 PM
Restaurant in winter
Winter Dining
Brookline will allow outdoor dining to continue throughout the winter December 17, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Cafeteria on Newbury Street
Closings
A popular brunch spot on Newbury Street has closed December 16, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Feast of the Seven Fishes at Lucia's Ristorante
Restaurants
Don't want to cook Christmas dinner? These restaurants are offering takeout for the holiday. December 15, 2020 | 12:24 PM
Peking duck at China King
Closings
A Chinatown institution will close later this month December 15, 2020 | 12:21 PM
Widowmaker's Braintree tap room.
Beer
One local brewery’s blueprint to surviving the pandemic December 13, 2020 | 9:25 AM
Fire pit
Restaurants
Fire pits, a new Charlestown restaurant, and whiskey for a cause December 11, 2020 | 11:14 AM
The Beehive patio
Restaurants
Here's when outdoor dining will begin in 2021 December 10, 2020 | 12:31 PM
Change the Whirled from Ben & Jerry's
Ice Cream
New Ben & Jerry's flavor is inspired by Colin Kaepernick December 10, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Rochambeau
Restaurants
'The slow bleed of this winter is more dangerous than anything else the government could do' December 9, 2020 | 2:55 PM
Square Mfg. Co.
Openings
This new Natick pizzeria specializes in Detroit-style pizza December 4, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Lobster pizza at Saltie Girl Seafood Pizza
Restaurants
New pizzerias, a Hanukkah bar, and an exclusive beer society December 4, 2020 | 11:03 AM
The Nu Dò Society
Openings
'We're a group of people that love to eat noodles' December 3, 2020 | 3:12 PM
Sugarplum macchiato and frosted snowflake doughnut from Dunkin'
Restaurants
Dunkin's new holiday drink is a very purple sugarplum macchiato December 2, 2020 | 1:19 PM
Sauces from Pammy's
Gift Guide
13 gift ideas to help support local chefs and restaurants December 1, 2020 | 1:28 PM
PB&J Café by Stonewall Kitchen
Openings
A new PB&J cafe sparks concerns over peanut allergies November 30, 2020 | 11:57 AM
Tacos at Bodega Canal
Restaurants
Black Friday deals, fondue, and a new Cambridge brewery to try November 27, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Brookline Food Pantry
Boston Helps
'People are so unaware of how big food insecurity is' November 24, 2020 | 1:32 PM