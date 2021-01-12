Geppetto debuts at Cambridge Crossing with takeout and delivery

Order Sicilian-style pizza and tortellini soup from this newcomer.

Lasagna at Geppetto
Lasagna at Geppetto. –Geppetto
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
January 12, 2021

Chef Will Gilson’s three-part restaurant complex at Cambridge Crossing will finally be complete on Thursday with the introduction of Geppetto. But like a handful of other openings that have debuted during the coronavirus pandemic, the newcomer will kick things off with takeout and delivery only.

Gilson’s Italian restaurant joins Cafe Beatrice and The Lexington, his two concepts that launched last year in East Cambridge. Cafe Beatrice, an all-day spot, opened in mid-October and highlights pastry chef Brian Mercury’s baked goods, sandwiches, and salads. The Lexington debuted in November as a cocktail bar and restaurant with a rooftop terrace.

Advertisement

On Geppetto’s opening menu, diners will find Sicilian-style pizza (available by the quarter or half pan), tortellini soup, and “kitchen sink” meat lasagna, along with plates of burrata that can be dressed up with prosciutto di Parma, roasted beets, and basil. Braised pork sugo is accompanied by cavatelli, chili breadcrumbs, and fried rosemary, while more casual fare takes on the form of a meatball sub and a braised pork and broccoli rabe sandwich.

While Geppetto is starting out as a to-go only restaurant, it plans to transition into a dine-in destination in the spring with a 74-seat dining room.

“We understand that in today’s current climate, the takeout and delivery options will give guests a sneak peek of what we are doing, food-wise, while we look to open our dining room at Geppetto up in the spring,” Gilson, who is also the chef-owner at Puritan & Co., said in a press release.

Orders can be placed online in advance or the day of through Geppetto’s website. Pickup is available for takeout at 100 N. First St.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Restaurants Cambridge Food News Restaurant Openings

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Join us January 14 at 7 p.m. for Boston.com's Cocktail Club with host Jackson Cannon and his special guest, Ted Kilpatrick. This week they'll be making cocktails with calvados, the famed apple brandy of France
Cocktail Club
Cocktail Recipe: This classic fruity drink is making a comeback January 12, 2021 | 5:21 PM
Clam roll
The Best
Food & Wine says the best sandwich in Mass. is the clam roll January 12, 2021 | 10:53 AM
A pro-Trump mob storms the Capitol in Washington after a rally where the president spoke, urging them on, Jan. 6, 2021.
Restaurants
A Cape Cod restaurant owner was at the Trump riot and called it 'kind of fun.' Then he apologized. January 11, 2021 | 3:21 PM
Juice Box Ferments
Local Food
This new CSA-style box is dedicated to fermented food and drink January 9, 2021 | 11:49 AM
Beers from Connecticut's Athletic Brewing Co.
Beer
4 nonalcoholic beers to try for Dry January January 9, 2021 | 8:28 AM
Mikkusu
Restaurants
This weekend: New pop-ups, plus where to find canned gin and tonics January 8, 2021 | 11:50 AM
Boston, MA, 04/29/08 - Lobster roll photographed at Neptune Oyster House on Tuesday, Apr. 29, 2008. Desk: Magazine Category: FOB Reporter: Correspondent Stephanie Schorow 617 721-9190 Editor: Brooke L. Foster Library Tag 05252008 Magazine
Restaurants
Esquire says America 'can't afford to lose' these 5 Mass. restaurants January 8, 2021 | 10:09 AM
Kowloon in Saugus
Kowloon
Kowloon: 'There will be an end at some point ... just not right now' January 8, 2021 | 10:03 AM
Chef Jason Santos.
'Hell's Kitchen'
Chef Jason Santos is Gordon Ramsay's new sous chef on 'Hell's Kitchen' January 7, 2021 | 5:08 PM
Dave Photoz
Cocktail Club
'Say hello to the staff and that you're rooting for them' January 7, 2021 | 2:56 PM
This week: The Boston.com Cocktail Club mixes tequila cocktails on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.
Cocktail Club
How to make a sultry tequila Old Fashioned January 6, 2021 | 8:53 PM
Somerville, MA - 12/26/2020: Shoppers wait in line outside a Market Basket in Somerville, MA on December 26, 2020. New state restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 are set to take effect Saturday, including tighter limits on indoor dining as well as indoor and outdoor gatherings. The restrictions, announced last week by Governor Charlie Baker, will remain in effect for at least two weeks. Baker announced the new restrictions after a post-Thanksgiving swell of new cases. Officials fear the Christmas and New Year holidays will only make things worse. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) coronavirus Covid-19 capacity restrictions grocery store
Local News
Have you experienced long lines at grocery stores lately? January 6, 2021 | 11:22 AM
Community fridge in Harvard Square
Community
Harvard Square lands its first community fridge January 6, 2021 | 10:27 AM
Boston.com Cocktail Club | Tequila cocktails
Cocktail Club
How to make the Tommy’s Margarita January 5, 2021 | 4:02 PM
Closings
A downtown sports bar has closed for good January 4, 2021 | 2:31 PM
BOSTON, MA - 8/04/2017: A small fire at the Union Oyster House will close down the famous Boston restaurant for the day while it is cleanned and inspected by City of Boston officials. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC stand alone photo
Restaurants
A Boston institution was just named North America's Best Landmark Restaurant January 4, 2021 | 1:22 PM
Dunkin' Extra Charged Coffee
Restaurants
Need a jolt? Dunkin's Extra Charged Coffee packs in more caffeine. January 4, 2021 | 10:04 AM
champagne new year's eve
Cocktail Club
A local bartender reflects on New Year's Eve and 2021 predictions December 31, 2020 | 8:46 AM
French 75
Cocktail Club
Watch: How to make a French 75 for New Year’s Eve December 30, 2020 | 2:30 PM
Food and drink, party holiday concept. Alcohol beverage cold cool champagne cocktail drink on a modern table for summer days. Copy space background
Cocktail Club
How to make a Champagne cocktail for New Year’s Eve December 29, 2020 | 8:35 AM
2020 Sparkle Cocktail Kit at Tempo
Cocktails
Raise a toast with these festive takeout cocktails on New Year's Eve December 28, 2020 | 8:25 AM
Eggnog at Woods Hill Pier 4
Restaurants
Where to order eggnog, a new Milton bakery, and a lesson in shucking oysters December 24, 2020 | 1:35 PM
Smoked chipotle chicken tacos at La Ventana
Restaurants
Some local restaurateurs are launching ghost kitchens December 23, 2020 | 3:29 PM
Handout
Beer
Local experts recommend these 18 winter beers December 22, 2020 | 4:07 PM
Roger Berkowitz
Legal Sea Foods
Roger Berkowitz: 'Would I have ordinarily chosen to sell? Probably not.' December 22, 2020 | 12:11 PM
Legal Oysteria
Restaurants
Legal Oysteria in Charlestown has closed December 21, 2020 | 1:07 PM
Boston dining in 2020
Restaurants
This is how hard local restaurants fought to survive and give back in 2020 December 18, 2020 | 1:05 PM
Feast of the Seven Fishes
Restaurants
Feast of the Seven Fishes, hot chocolate bombs, and armchair travel packs December 18, 2020 | 12:36 PM
Restaurant in winter
Winter Dining
Brookline will allow outdoor dining to continue throughout the winter December 17, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Cafeteria on Newbury Street
Closings
A popular brunch spot on Newbury Street has closed December 16, 2020 | 10:44 AM