Geppetto debuts at Cambridge Crossing with takeout and delivery

Chef Will Gilson’s three-part restaurant complex at Cambridge Crossing will finally be complete on Thursday with the introduction of Geppetto. But like a handful of other openings that have debuted during the coronavirus pandemic, the newcomer will kick things off with takeout and delivery only.

Gilson’s Italian restaurant joins Cafe Beatrice and The Lexington, his two concepts that launched last year in East Cambridge. Cafe Beatrice, an all-day spot, opened in mid-October and highlights pastry chef Brian Mercury’s baked goods, sandwiches, and salads. The Lexington debuted in November as a cocktail bar and restaurant with a rooftop terrace.

On Geppetto’s opening menu, diners will find Sicilian-style pizza (available by the quarter or half pan), tortellini soup, and “kitchen sink” meat lasagna, along with plates of burrata that can be dressed up with prosciutto di Parma, roasted beets, and basil. Braised pork sugo is accompanied by cavatelli, chili breadcrumbs, and fried rosemary, while more casual fare takes on the form of a meatball sub and a braised pork and broccoli rabe sandwich.

While Geppetto is starting out as a to-go only restaurant, it plans to transition into a dine-in destination in the spring with a 74-seat dining room.

“We understand that in today’s current climate, the takeout and delivery options will give guests a sneak peek of what we are doing, food-wise, while we look to open our dining room at Geppetto up in the spring,” Gilson, who is also the chef-owner at Puritan & Co., said in a press release.

Orders can be placed online in advance or the day of through Geppetto’s website. Pickup is available for takeout at 100 N. First St.