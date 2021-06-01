Restaurants Roxbury Restaurant Week to celebrate the neighborhood’s culinary scene The event will run from June 13 to 19. Ana Maria Fidalgo and son Joshua Fidalgo outside Nôs Casa Cafe in Roxbury. Courtesy photo

Dine Out Boston has come and gone, but another iteration of restaurant week is hoping to shine a light on one particular neighborhood: Roxbury.

Misha Thomas, general manager of Haley House Bakery Café, teamed up with Roxbury Main Streets to organize the first Roxbury Restaurant Week. The seven-day event will spotlight Roxbury restaurants from June 13 to 19, promoting participating restaurants and encouraging diners to frequent each business for dine-in or takeout. Event partners include The Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts (BECMA), Toast, and the Boston Black Hospitality Coalition.

While the list of participating eateries is still in the works, a handful of restaurants are already on board, including Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen, Dudley Cafe, Fort Hill Bar & Grill, Haley House Bakery Café, Merengue Restaurant, Nôs Casa Cafe, Slade’s Bar & Grill, Soleil, and Suya Joint.

In addition to frequenting these restaurants, diners will also have the chance to win gift cards by purchasing raffle tickets through the Roxbury Restaurant Week x Ujima Benefit Raffle, which will benefit Ujima’s Worker’s Care Relief Fund. The Boston Ujima Project, which launched in 2015, focuses on building a community-driven economy geared toward local communities of color.

“Ujima’s generosity helped give our staff a leg to stand on during the pandemic,” Thomas said in a press release. “They are crucial to the health of Nubian Square and an organization dear to our hearts.”

Roxbury Restaurant Week will cap off on June 19 with a collaboration between the Roxbury International Film Fest and BAMS Fest at the Museum of Fine Arts’ “Summer of Soul” premiere. For the event, participating restaurants will put together The Rox Box, a collection of movie snacks for the MFA’s viewing, which can be pre-ordered before the screening.

In March 2020, the Boston Black Hospitality Coalition was formed to preserve and champion Boston’s Black-owned restaurants and bars, launching initiatives like Boston Black Restaurant Month.

For a growing list of participating Roxbury Restaurant Week businesses, follow Roxbury Main Streets.