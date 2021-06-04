Restaurants Foundation Kitchen gives diners a sneak peek, and Black Restaurant Week begins Plus, a very, very good espresso martini. Barbecued pork ribs DAVID L RYAN/ GLOBE STAFF

Here’s what you may have missed this week:

Outdoor diners on Newbury Street. – Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Drink this:

I became a fully vaccinated human being on Sunday, two weeks after getting my second shot. While I’m still settling into my comfort zone, I knew that I wanted to go out for a drink — inside! sitting! at a bar! — to celebrate. And I knew exactly where: Offsuit, a 20-seat cocktail lounge that opened in the Leather District last winter. The entrance can be found down an alley at 5 Utica St.; once inside, your eyes might take a while to adjust to the dark, ultra-sexy interior, where candles flicker on tables and an excellent sound system makes you lean in close to your drinking companion. I haven’t ordered an espresso martini at a bar in a while but I’d heard great things about Offsuit’s version — made with vanilla vodka, crème de cacao, and hazelnut and almond extract — and it exceeded its reputation. In a city full of excellent espresso martinis, this is, hands down, the best one I’ve had in years.

On Our Radar:

Gourmet Kreyòl food truck. – BeYou Photos

Mark your calendar 📅 Founded in 2016 in Houston, Black Restaurant Week has since grown into a nationwide series of events that celebrate African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine. On Friday, it kicks off in Boston, joining other Northeast cities to highlight food trucks, bakeries, and restaurants while offering participants the chance to win gift cards, cash prizes, and more. From June 4 to June 13, you can enjoy prix-fixe meals at local restaurants like Comfort Kitchen, M&M BBQ, Rock City Pizza, Gourmet Kreyòl, and Neighborhood Kitchen. Check out Black Restaurant Week’s website for a complete list of participating businesses (and don’t forget to partake in Roxbury Restaurant Week, which starts on June 13!).

Advertisement:

Sneak peek 👀 Husband and wife team Ciaran Nagle and Tara Novak are getting ready to open the third location of Foundation Kitchen at The Graphic Lofts in Charlestown. But before they debut the new food hall, café, wine bar, and event space, they’re giving the public a sneak peek of Foundation Kitchen’s opening vendors with a pop-up on Saturday at the lofts from noon to 5 p.m. Try coffee from Render Coffee, pierogies from Wild Fox Pierogi, vegan burgers from Kind Roots, and more. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Class is in session 📚 Have you ever thought about starting your own food business? On Monday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., CommonWealth Kitchen will offer a workshop that covers a handful of topics necessary for getting your bourgeoning business off the ground: Regulatory requirements; best practices and resources for food safety, packaging, and branding; recommendations for starting a food truck, catering company, and consumer packaged goods company; and more. The workshop is free — all you have to do is register here.

Watch this 📺 The first trailer for “Roadrunner,” a new film about Anthony Bourdain, came out this week, and yes, I’m crying. The movie hits theaters on June 16.