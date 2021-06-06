The Gallows, a South End favorite, closes for good

Newsletter Signup
The Gallows, a South End favorite, announced Saturday that it is closed for good.
The announcement came just two days after the Gallows posted on Facebook celebrating its 11th anniversary.
“Thanks to all of you for supporting the whole team over the past 11 years,” owner Rebecca Roth Gullo wrote on Facebook. “The Gallows will always be my first baby + I will forever be grateful. May its memory be a blessing.”
Hundreds of fans responded on social media with comments remembering certain dishes, favorite bartenders, and even weddings.
Since opening in 2010, the Gallows has been a beloved South End hangout spot. Billed as loud and welcoming, visitors came from all over for a drink, a meal, or maybe just a delicious Scotch egg.
The Gallows is a member of the Gallows Group, which includes Banyan Bar + Refuge, Blackbird Donuts, and Sally’s Sandwiches. The other businesses remain open.
