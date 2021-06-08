Restaurants Phinista Cafe is one of the best creperies in America, according to Yelp Here's why it made the list. Crêpes Delaney Van on Unsplash

Since it first opened in August 2020, Phinista Cafe in the Fenway has garnered attention for its Vietnamese coffee program, from egg coffees to espresso lavender lattes. Now, it’s getting national recognition for its crêpes: Yelp recently named Phinista one of the top crêperies in America.

On June 3, Yelp released a list of the country’s 32 best cafes and restaurants to enjoy a crêpe. To create the list, the online review site looked at businesses in the crêperies category, then ranked the businesses through various factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. Phinista currently has 4.5 stars and 78 reviews on Yelp.

The cafe, run by Yeanie Bach and Phi Pham, serves a lineup of sweet crêpes made with rice-based batter, like the Tri-berry Parfait filled with strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, greek yogurt, custard cream, granola, and honey. The Banana Sundaze is an ode to the banana split, made with hazelnut spread, house custard créme, banana, caramelized walnuts, and whipped cream, while the Is This Heaven? is a crêpe filled with egg custard and topped with caramelized walnuts and a cocoa glaze. In early July, the cafe will expand its options, launching additional brunch items while continuing to focus on French technique and Vietnamese flavors.

Phinista was the only New England restaurant to make Yelp’s list. Other destinations included The French Market Crêperie in Knoxville, Tenn.; Madame Poupon in Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Le Crepe Cafe in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Check out Yelp’s complete list of the best crêperies in America.