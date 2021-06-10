Restaurants Esquire says B.T.’s Smokehouse has the best wings in Mass. Tell us your favorite place to order chicken wings. Chicken wings. Photo for The Washington Post by Deb Lindsey

Whether you like them slathered in barbecue sauce or dunked in blue cheese dressing, chicken wings can serve as the ultimate party food, ideal for sharing among friends at a sports bar or outdoor potluck. And the best place to find wings in Mass.? That’s in Sturbridge, according to Esquire.

The publication on Thursday released “The Best Wing Spot In Every State,” naming B.T.’s Smokehouse as the best place to order wings in Massachusetts.

“B.T.’s serves tons of creative smoky grub,” the article’s author, Sam Gutierrez, wrote. “Case in point: these Insta-worthy wings, inspired by those citrusy Orange Julius slushies.”

B.T.’s currently offers whole smoked wings as a side, with sauces that include buffalo, cider bourbon, peach habanero, and sweet honey barbecue (dry rubbed is also an option).

In 2020, owner Brian Treitman opened B.T.’s Fried Chicken and BBQ in Worcester. The restaurant also has a concession stand at the newly opened Polar Park, home to the WooSox.

We know Esquire‘s favorite wing spot — now we want to hear yours. Tell us where you love to order wings in Boston, and we’ll share your favorite wing destinations in a follow-up story.