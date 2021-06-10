Restaurants Margaritaville will open at Faneuil Hall in October Get your tropical shirts ready. A man walks past the Margaritaville restaurant in Atlantic City, N.J. Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP

Margaritaville has found a home in one of Boston’s most trafficked landmarks.

In March 2020, Margaritaville announced that Jimmy Buffett’s beach-centric chain would be landing in Boston, though a location was never revealed. Shortly after, the pandemic shut down all talk of a 2020 opening. Any margarita drinking was done in the comfort of our own homes.

Now, it looks like an opening is in sight. A representative for Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp., the real estate investment firm that manages Faneuil Hall, confirmed with Boston.com that Margaritaville will open in the former McCormick & Schmick’s location at the downtown tourist hub, with a scheduled opening date for some time in October.

The 13,000-square-foot space will soon host Margaritaville’s lineup of American comfort fare, including taco salads, chicken fajitas, crispy coconut shrimp, and burgers. More than a dozen margaritas claim space on the drink menu, along with pineapple- and coconut-infused drinks like the Lime in Da Coconut and Volcano Blast. Care for a frozen Bama Breeze? They have those, too.

According to the chain’s website, there are close to 30 Margaritaville locations, including one that will debut at the recently opened Margaritaville Resort Times Square.