Restaurants The Dish: 5 things to eat and drink in Boston right now Including rainbow cake, soupless ramen, and dairy-free ice cream. Sweet Tree Creamery. Jenna Skutnik

Wondering what to eat and drink in Boston this weekend? The Dish is a weekly guide to five things in the local restaurant and bar scene that are on my radar right now. Shoot me an e-mail at [email protected] to let me know what other dishes and drinks I should check out.

1. Consider these 2 new ice cream options for your next dessert run

Not that we needed a reason to eat more ice cream, but here are two very good ones: Cloud Creamery and Sweet Tree Creamery. The former, a cannabis-infused ice cream and sorbet brand based in Framingham, released its debut flavors — Tanzanian vanilla, mango yuzu sorbet, and dark chocolate truffle — in early June. Right now you can find the ultra-creamy lineup at Caroline’s Cannabis, Bud’s Goods, and Western Front, with more dispensaries on the way (that mango yuzu sorbet sounds incredible). Not into edibles? If you’re a huge FoMu fan like I am, you’ll want to add Sweet Tree Creamery to your list. FoMu founder Deena Jalal founded this new, dairy-free brand in partnership with New England Ice Cream, and recently launched with classic flavors like vanilla bean, dark chocolate, chocolate chip cookie dough, and chocolate peanut butter swirl. It’s currently available in just a handful of restaurants and scoop shops, including Daddy’s Dairy in Braintree, Hough Many Scoops in Quincy, Shawarma and Shakes in East Weymouth, and Soc’s Ice Cream in Saugus.

I know the go-to move at Perillas is the bibimbap bowl, but hear me out: The fast casual Korean spot is throwing a grand opening party at their new Brighton location this weekend, and the samgyupsal pork belly bowl is where it’s at. Stop by the celebratory shindig on Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m. to order the bowl, snag a Honeycomb Creamery ice cream taco, and enter a raffle to win prizes (like a new Playstation 5). Music! Food! Ice cream! Sounds like a solid Saturday afternoon.

Pride Month is well underway, and there are a slew of restaurants and breweries that are still offering dishes and events benefitting LGBTQ organizations. Here’s another one to add to your list: Sweet Cheeks Q’s Pride Cake, a technicolor slice from Big Heart Hospitality’s Dee Steffen Chinn. It has tons of frosting. It has candy rainbows and hearts. How could you not eat it and smile? Bonus: A portion of the proceeds will benefit Bagly, the Boston Alliance of LGBTQ+ Youth.

I know you may already have a favorite ramen spot, but it’s good to put your standby to the test sometimes. Enter WakuWaku, which opened in Chinatown earlier this month. You can find the ramen purveyor at 2 Tyler St., where it offers a handful of ramen options (though sadly not tsukemen, which is probably my favorite way to eat ramen). There’s a signature WakuWaku bowl with spicy, sesame-flavored pork broth; yuzu shio ramen; and mazemen, a soupless ramen with poached egg. Ramen without soup? But why? This might change your mind.

There are plenty of ways to honor Juneteenth this weekend, from visiting a Black-owned restaurant to catching the MFA’s screening of “Summer of Soul” on Saturday. How about raising a glass? At MIDA, Douglass Williams’s Italian restaurant in the South End, a blueberry whiskey smash features the 1884 small batch whiskey from Uncle Nearest, a prominent Black-owned distillery based out of Tennessee. Through Sunday, MIDA will donate all of the cocktail’s proceeds to Rosie’s Place, a women’s shelter on Harrison Ave.