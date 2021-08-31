Restaurants Grana opens at the Langham with breakfast and lunch The Italian restaurant makes its debut Sept. 1. Grana Courtesy Grana

When the Langham, Boston, reopened in June after a two-year, multi-million dollar renovation, it hadn’t quite finished the property’s signature bar and restaurant. In July, The Fed, a British-inspired pub decked out in jewel tones and plush seating, opened to the public. And on Wednesday, Grana makes its anticipated debut, opening for breakfast and lunch in a historic space.

Housed in the former great hall of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, Grana still boasts the original Federal Reserve Bank seal in the floor, a relic from 1914. Its tall ceilings and ornate moldings channel grand ballroom vibes, but you won’t be dancing here — just eating and drinking, with breakfast and lunch available to start and weekend brunch launching Sept. 18.

Stewed cioppino at Grana. – Courtesy Grana

Executive chef Stephen Bukoff has filled the menu with Italian and American classics, including breakfast items like Panettone french toast, omelets, Belgian waffles, and freshly baked croissants. For lunch, diners will find lobster raviolo, beef and pork bolognese, cod crochette, stewed cioppino, and a small selection of desserts: cannoli, panna cotta, and tiramisu. When brunch debuts in mid-September, it’ll feature ricotta pancakes, a porchetta sandwich, and creamy polenta.

Drinks at Grana – Courtesy Grana

Grana’s small cocktail selection changes between brunch and lunch, with drinks like the Tomato Tomahto (vodka, ancho verde, tomato, spices, celery, pickles) available during the former and Three Blind Mice (The Langham Boston Gin, white vermouth, bergamot, grapefruit) available during the latter. Non-alcoholic beverages, including a Summer Crush (strawberry shrub, peach, soda) are also on the menu.

Dessert at Grana. – Courtesy Grana

Grana opens to the public on Wednesday, and will offer breakfast daily from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and lunch daily from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Brunch will run Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 2: 30 p.m. Reservations are available on OpenTable.