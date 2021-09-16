Restaurants La Cucina at Assembly Row has permanently closed "We appreciate your patronage over the years." La Cucina opened in January 2019. Drew Katz

An Italian restaurant at Somerville’s Assembly Row announced Tuesday that it had shuttered for good.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, La Cucina is closed permanently as of Monday 13 September 2021,” the restaurant shared in an Instagram post. “We appreciate your patronage over the years.”

The restaurant’s website simply states, “We are permanently closed.”

La Cucina did not immediately respond to Boston.com’s request for comment.

Jeff Malloy, former owner of the now-shuttered Carmen in the North End, opened the Italian eatery in January 2019. La Cucina served hearty plates of rigatoni bolognese, shrimp scampi, chicken parm, and lobster ravioli in an spacious dining room that paid tribute to the local automotive industry.

Assembly Row is gearing up to open new food businesses in the coming months, including Union Square Donuts, Juicygreens, Parla, and La Macaron. Over the summer, Shake Shack and Sweetgreen also joined the Somerville shopping complex, alongside a new Owl’s Nest beer garden from Night Shift Brewing.