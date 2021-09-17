Restaurants The Dish: 5 things to eat and drink in Boston right now Including dessert-inspired cider, New Haven-style pizza, and vegan burgers. A plant-based cheeseburger at PlantPub. Handout

Wondering what to eat and drink in Boston this weekend? The Dish is a weekly guide to five things in the local restaurant and bar scene that are on my radar right now. Shoot me an e-mail at [email protected] to let me know what other dishes and drinks I should check out.

Dutch Apple Crisp at High Limb. – Courtesy High Limb

I am a bonafide dessert person, so my ears definitely perked up when I heard about High Limb’s new Freshly Baked series, which is dedicated to transforming seasonal baked treats into cider. The first entry in the lineup is the Dutch Apple Crisp, a drink that should entice Mr. Autumn Men (and women) everywhere. Here’s the deal: The Plymouth-based cidery mixed cider with fall spices, then added lactose sugar to give the beverage a creamy mouthfeel. It’s meant to mimic apple pie and vanilla ice cream, and if that combination doesn’t scream “it’s time to embrace fall,” I don’t know what to tell you. Visit the South Shore taproom for a taste, or keep your eyes peeled at your local liquor store for the autumnal sipper.

The latest vendor to return to Time Out Market is Ms. Clucks Deluxe, a chicken and dumplings joint from Tim and Nancy Cushman (O Ya, Hojoko, Gogo Ya, Bianca). And while the comfort food concept has brought back some of its classics, chef Rob Wong also added this beauty: curry cheese karaage chicken and waffle fries. Crispy karaage chicken sits on top of waffle fries, where it’s then smothered in Japanese curry sauce, melted cheese, green onions, and pickled radish. Not that you’ll be hungry after wolfing that decadent dish down, but the market is also hosting a pop-up this weekend featuring Salem-based Good Morning Chubby and Good Night Fatty serving stuffed breakfast rolls and over-the-top cookies.

Choco Taco doughnut at Yellow Door Taqueria. – Yellow Door Taqueria

Choco Tacos used to be my No. 1 pick from the ice cream truck that stopped by our public pool during the summer, so this limited-time weekend treat is a totally delightful blast from the past. On Saturday and Sunday only, pastry chef Kate Holowchik’s Lionheart Confections will offer Choco Taco doughnuts at Yellow Door Taqueria’s locations in the South End and Lower Mills. Holowchik’s creation is a half moon-shaped vanilla brioche stuffed with vanilla bean pastry cream and dipped in chocolate-peanut ganache, then garnished with a waffle cone tuile. You can find them during brunch service from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — though knowing how many people have an affinity for Choco Tacos, they’ll likely sell out, so plan accordingly.

PlantPub, a new Kendall Square restaurant from chef Mary Dumont (Cultivar) opens Monday, and it’s already created a buzz among Boston’s vegan crowd. The plant-based eatery serves pub food and craft beer, a far cry from grain bowls and salads that populate so many vegan spots. Plant-based burgers abound, as do “chicken” sandwiches, cauliflower wings, and buffalo pizza, along with plenty of local craft beer. And if you’re looking for more vegan and vegetarian dishes, check out our guide to some of the best meat-free restaurants around Boston.

I wrote about the opening of Hub Hall earlier this week, a massive food hall located at Hub on the Causeway near TD Garden and North Station. There’s a lot going on here, with 18 vendors filling the space, but one of the most anticipated openings is Apizza, a pizza joint from MIDA chef Douglass Williams. Fans of New Haven-style pizza should definitely pay the newcomer a visit; here, Williams serves slices and whole pies of the regional specialty, as well as Roman-style options. Varieties include the Uncle Pepe with clams, roasted garlic, oregano, and pecorino; the Hot Mama, with Italian sausage, red sauce, hot peppers, and cheese; and the Fun Guy, with mushrooms, herbs, and fontina. You can even get two slices and a fountain soda for $9 — a steal for when you’re in need of a quick meal before hopping on the train or heading to a game.