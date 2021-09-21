Restaurants What Da Chick will bring Thai chicken rice to Watertown The upcoming restaurant will also offer a "food challenge" for diners. What Da Chick in Watertown What Da Chick

At street vendors and in restaurants throughout select Southeast Asian countries, you’ll often find chicken rice: a popular dish that’s tweaked depending where it’s made, but generally consisting of poached chicken, dipping sauces, and freshly steamed rice.

Later this month, a new chicken rice spot will open at 1 Crawford St. in Watertown: The cheekily-named What Da Chick, which will specialize in khao man gai, or Thai-style chicken rice.

This is the second restaurant for Sacharun “Cara” Manvicha, who also opened Thai restaurant and sushi bar Thai Bar Shi in Weymouth. She owns What Da Chick with her two business partners, and saw an opportunity to bring a unique dining experience to the neighborhood.

“My boyfriend and I love to eat Thai-style chicken rice,” she said. “We saw this location; it’s close to my house. Thai chicken rice is not around the neighborhood this much, so we thought it was a good opportunity.”

Customers will be able to easily spot the restaurant, with its bright yellow signage and a giant chicken painted on an exterior wall. Inside, the casual eatery will offer chicken rice options with a medley of sweet and spicy sauces.

“The sauces are going to be spicy and garlicky,” Manvicha said, noting that the rice is also infused with Thai spices and garlic. “They’re very flavorful.”

In addition to khao man gai, What Da Chick’s menu will offer a crispy chicken rice, a spicy chicken rice, and a to-be-determined oversized entrée that will serve as a “food challenge.”

“We’re still working on that, but we love a competition,” Manvicha shared. “I think it’s going to be so much fun.”

When it opens, What Da Chick will offer roughly 30 seats for indoor dining, as well as delivery and takeout. The restaurant will operate from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily to start, with extended hours possibly coming in the next few months.

Stay tuned for additional opening details by following What Da Chick on Instagram at @whatdachick.