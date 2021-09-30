Restaurants Highland Fried in Cambridge has permanently closed "This time it's for good." Highland Fried in Cambridge has closed. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

After initially announcing that it was “pressing the pause button,” Highland Fried in Cambridge has permanently closed.

“This time it’s for good,” the Inman Square restaurant and bar shared in an Instagram post on Thursday. “HiFri is now permanently CLOSED. Thanks for all the support & good times for the last 5 years!!! We’ll still serve fried chicken on Mondays at Highland Kitchen. Hope to see you there!!!”

The news followed weeks of speculation, after the restaurant posted on Sept. 8 that it was pausing operations and “taking a much needed break and closing while we figure out our next move for Highland Fried.”

On Wednesday, Mark Romano, who runs the restaurant with his wife, Marci Joy, told the Boston Globe that they would be permanently closing Highland Fried.

“It’s just me and Marci and we can’t do two restaurants this way,” Romano told the publication. “It’s too much with everything going on, the latest mask mandate or fears of Delta. To keep our sanity, it’s best for our family to downsize to one place.”

Fans of the hangout shared their memories (and appreciation for the fried chicken) in response to the news.

“Best tiki drinks and fried chicken I’ve ever had,” wrote @olivehooo. “Best of luck to all employees in their future endeavors! Thank you for the memories.”

“So sad to see hifri go,” @victoriaenorton wrote. “This place was so special to me and all of the people I met because of it, thanks for everything.”

And @mejetalk wrote: “Ahh! Your takeout chicken and fixings brought us such joy in the last year. Thank you. All the best to you.”

Opened in 2017, Highland Fried served fried chicken, barbecue, and tiki drinks. Its sister restaurant, Highland Kitchen, serves the same fried chicken on Mondays, alongside a menu that includes ratatouille, fried pork belly, coconut curried mussels, and banana bread pudding.