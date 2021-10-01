Restaurants The Dish: 5 things to eat and drink in Boston right now Including fall doughnuts, pupusas, and plenty of sake. Marina Giordano (left) and Alyssa DiPasquale (right), will host Sake Day East. Claire Makley

Wondering what to eat and drink in Boston this weekend? The Dish is a weekly guide to five things in the local restaurant and bar scene that are on my radar right now. Shoot me an e-mail at [email protected] to let me know what other dishes and drinks I should check out.

Fun fact: Oct. 1 is World Sake Day, and if you’ve been wanting to learn more about the popular Japanese spirit, now’s your chance. On Friday, the Charles River Speedway in Brighton will host Sake Day East, led by sake pro Marina Giordano and The Koji Club founder Alyssa DiPasquale (The Koji Club, Boston’s first sake bar, will open at the Speedway this fall). From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Speedway’s Garage B event space, you’ll be able to sample over 50 sakes from various regions in Japan, and can purchase sushi hand rolls from Portland’s Mr. Tuna, oysters from The Handsome Oyster Co., and more. Snag tickets here.

In case you needed a reminder that fall has arrived, look no further than the new menu at Blackbird Doughnuts. The Oct. 1 release is a bonafide fall fiesta, featuring the pumpkin spice latte Bismarck made with pumpkin pastry cream, the cider glazed featuring fall-inspired sprinkles, and a strawberry creamsicle with cream cheese. There’s also a cider doughnut dusted with cinnamon sugar, an apple fritter made with caramelized applies, and a chocolate raspberry Bismarck with raspberry jam and chocolate mousse. This weekend’s motto? Embrace fall and eat an apple fritter.

This new Salvadoran restaurant just opened last week, and is already calling itself “the best Salvadoreño food in Somerville.” I’m excited to test out that bold claim this weekend, particularly with the pupusas, which come in a range of options: bean and cheese; pork, cheese, bread, and beans; zucchini and cheese; and more. Cristian Latin is open for breakfast, too, and has a Salvadoran breakfast burrito filled with egg, tomatoes, onions, refried beans, rice, cheese, and Salvadoran cream. Find it in Somerville’s Powder House Square.

Try two new spots for homemade pasta

Lasagna at Geppetto. – Geppetto

This weekend is the official debut of two highly anticipated Italian restaurants in Cambridge, Bar Enza and Geppetto. While the restaurants offer distinctly unique experiences, they’re both serving outstanding plates of handmade pasta. At Bar Enza, chef Mark Ladner is making rigatoni with Tuscan-style ragu, and previously mentioned that his famed 100-layer lasagna will make a showing. At chef Will Gilson’s Geppetto in East Cambridge, beautiful strands of spinach tagliatele are joined by hand-cut porcini pappardelle, beet cavatelli, and pumpkin agnolotti. In short: If you’re craving pasta this weekend, these newcomers have you covered.

Most of us probably shed a collective tear or two when KO Pies, a beloved Aussie pie shop in East Boston, ended its successful run at the end of August. But if you’ve been by the waterfront store lately, you’ll notice that a new concept has taken its place: Seabiscuit, run by Greta and Andrew Platt, who were owners of the Somerville bakery, The Biscuit. Seabiscuit has kept the savory pies that its Aussie predecessor was known for, but is also gearing up to launch a breakfast program with a full bakery and coffee. For now, go say hi to the Eastie newcomers and get a taste of KO’s revered Aussie pies.