Restaurants New England has 5 of the most romantic restaurants in the country, according to OpenTable One is in Boston. Buffalo mozzarella at Mamma Maria in Boston. Aram boghosian for The Boston Globe

Five New England restaurants are serving up romance in a big way, according to OpenTable.

The online restaurant reservation service company recently named The 100 most romantic restaurants in America after analyzing more than 12.4 million reviews submitted by OpenTable diners. Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Vermont eateries all made the list.

“Many things come together to create a romantic dining experience: world-class cuisine, attentive (but never intrusive) service, and a unique ambiance,” OpenTable wrote.

Mamma Maria, a North End Italian restaurant inside a 19th century row house overlooking Boston’s North Square, was the only Massachusetts mention.

The Vermont pick, Simon Pearce Restaurant in Quechee, serves food inside a 19th century mill overlooking a waterfall.

Advertisement:

Over in Connecticut, OpenTable diners are feeling the romance at the “upscale casual” steakhouse J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood in Glastonbury.

Finally, in Providence, Los Andes Restaurant, a Bolivian and Peruvian restaurant with “a contemporary, casual setting with warm lighting” received high marks in romance, as well as Hemenway’s, “Rhode Island’s premiere seafood address.”

All of the restaurants on the list “make it easy for diners to connect and create amazing memories,” OpenTable wrote.