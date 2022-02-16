Restaurants Mooo…. steakhouse opens new Fort Point location The restaurant is open 7 days a week with service for breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as brunch on Sundays.

Mooo…., a fine-dining steakhouse, opened up a new space in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood on Tuesday following the success of the eatery’s Beacon Hill location. Dubbed “Mooo…. Seaport,” the new location is located at 49 Melcher Street.

The restaurant is a venture from Columbus Hospitality Group co-owner and chef Jamie Mammano and co-owner Paul Roiff. Mooo serves “modern steakhouse fare” according to their website.

Mooo…. is open every day of the week with service for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and brunch service on Sundays. It also offers a bar menu and an award-winning wine list.

Mammano and Roiff left the Four Seasons Hotel Boston kitchen together, where Mammano was previously Executive Chef, according to BostonChefs.com. The two created Mistral, located in the South End along with partner Seth Greenberg. Some of their other collaborations include Teatro, Sorellina, and The Federalist. The Federalist is now known as Mooo….

The same menu will be offered at the new Fort Point offshoot as the original Beacon Hill location.

Some of the “Mooo…. Specials” listed on their menu for lunch and dinner include broiled twin Maine lobster and grilled Atlantic salmon with roasted beet gastrique, herbed “farrato”, and mushrooms.

Pictures of the exterior and interior of the new establishment were shared via Instagram.

Those wishing to dine at Mooo…. can make a reservation via OpenTable here. All guests will also be required to show proof of vaccination.