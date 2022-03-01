Restaurants The Tall Ship floating restaurant will reopen this spring The floating restaurant will open seasonally for the next five years. The Tall Ship, an oyster bar docked at Pier One in East Boston, boasts views of the harbor and the skyline. Paige Lever

There’s good news for Boston diners craving seafood with a stellar view: The Tall Ship is reopening in May and will open to customers seasonally for the next five years.

Navy Yard Hospitality first opened The Tall Ship, an oyster bar anchored at Pier One in East Boston, in 2021. The 245-foot ship with views of the city skyline and harbor features a grand mast surrounded by three custom-built mahogany bars. Alongside the ship, a 55,000 square-foot area features live music, lawn games, and food and beverage vendors.

The attraction, which saw more than 200,000 visitors last year, will remain on Pier One, which is owned by the Massachusetts Port Authority, through 2027 under a five-year lease agreement with Navy Yard Hospitality approved last month after a residential developer gave up development rights at the site, according to the Boston Business Journal.

Navy Yard Hospitality also operates Mija Cantina, ReelHouse, and Pier 6.

New Jersey-based Veris Residential scrapped plans to build apartment buildings on the site after discovering pier rehabilitation costs for the project would cost tens of millions of dollars, wrote the Boston Business Journal. Massport will consider long-term plans for the pier during the five-year agreement.

The restaurant is slated to open May 1, with a menu that includes a raw bar, charcuterie boards, and dessert platters along with nautical-inspired cocktails such as the vodka-based Reel Mule and tequila-based Captain’s Mistress.

Guests can reserve a private lounge area on the pier for up to eight people for four hours. Lounge reservations can be made up to three weeks in advance and lounges not booked in advance are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors enjoy a complimentary boat shuttle to the floating restaurant.