Restaurants Mass. has 2 of the top 100 vegan restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, according to Yelp A Newport, R.I., restaurant also made the list. Vegan cupcakes at Bayberry Cafe in Woburn. Bayberry Cafe

Two Massachusetts restaurants are dishing up the best plant-based food in the country, according to Yelp.

Yelp recently released a list of the top 100 vegan restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and two Massachusetts eateries made the cut: Belmont Vegetarian in Worcester ranked No. 64, and Bayberry Cafe in Woburn ranked No. 68.

“[T]hese 100 plant-based restaurants are not just delicious examples of vegan eats, but top restaurants, period,” Yelp wrote.

Belmont Vegetarian serves vegan Jamaican & American food. Bayberry Cafe is an Asian vegan restaurant with a large selection of gluten-free foods, according to its Facebook page.

“YUM! So good! We found this restaurant when searching for vegan restaurants in Worcester, and are so glad we did,” a Yelp reviewer wrote last month about Belmont Vegetarian.

“Do yourself a favor and go eat here or order take-out or delivery. You won’t miss meat, I promise!” a Yelp reviewer wrote in February about Bayberry Cafe.

Another New England vegan restaurant that made the list: Root in Newport, R.I., ranked No. 77.

The No. 1 vegan restaurant is The Mediterranean Chickpea in Tampa, Fla.

To comprise the list, Yelp identified businesses in the U.S. and Canada in the vegan category, then ranked them using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.