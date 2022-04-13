Restaurants Where to hang out this Marathon Monday The Boston Marathon is back. Here's where to eat and drink near the end of the iconic, wrenching, wonderful race course. Inside Loretta's Last Call. Handout

For the last two years, April has come and gone without Boston’s favorite day.

On Monday, April 18, as 30,000 runners take their first strides of the 26.2-mile race, a gaggle of city-dwelling spectators will be kicking off their version of a marathon: settling into their tables and booths at various restaurants along the route, ordering their first sips and bites of the day.

If you’re able to snag a spot at one of these venues around Kenmore Square, Fenway, or Boylston Street, consider yourself lucky. These are front row seats overseeing a frenzy of action. Many of these 10 restaurants and bars are offering specials and viewing parties throughout the day of the marathon.

Regardless of where you end up, remember to arrive early and pace yourself — a coveted table near the finish line calls for an all-day event.

Game On!

82 Lansdowne St.

Revelers can enjoy the liveliness of the race in the already buzzy atmosphere of this sports bar next to Fenway Park. Not only will the marathon be broadcast on the 30-plus screens at Game On!, but the Red Sox play the Twins at 11:10 a.m. DJs will be spinning, and bar games are on offer to kill time before the runners draw closer to the city.

Bleacher Bar

82A Lansdowne St.

This Fenway hotspot combines the best of the day’s offerings into one, as every local knows that Marathon Monday is as much about the race as it is the Sox game played that day. Bleacher Bar will open early at 8 a.m., featuring a live DJ with seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

Loretta’s Last Call

1 Lansdowne St.

If you’re near Fenway, it’s easy enough to make a bar crawl out of Marathon Monday, with this country-themed bar just down the street from Game On! and Bleacher Bar. Loretta’s celebrations will overflow onto their patio — thus it will be difficult to ignore, with brunch and live music beginning at 8 a.m.

The Kenmore

476 Commonwealth Ave.

Aptly named for its prime location, a spot at this Commonwealth Avenue bar is certainly reason to celebrate. Open all day, this is a place to arrive early and stay late. Even if you can’t secure a space on the patio, you’ll be able to pop out to the center of all the action when your favorite runners are nearing Kenmore Square.

Grand Tour

314 Newbury St.

Located just off the corner of Hereford Street — the runners’ final push before hitting Boylston — Chef Michael Serpa’s French bistro has a special Bibs, Burgers, and Bubbles menu to celebrate the marathon runners. The restaurant is renowned for its lamb burger, but there will be a variety of other patties on offer. Plus: French and domestic sparkling wines. Reservations are required for patio and indoor seating.

A.T. O’Keeffe’s

911 Boylston St.

This neighborhood Irish pub is the new kid on the block this year, replacing former Boylston haunt McGreevy’s. There’s no better time to check it out and grab a pint than on Marathon Monday, especially given its prime location.

Rochambeau

900 Boylston St.

Diners at this French-inspired brasserie can enjoy specialty brunch items for the big day with an unobstructed view of runners making their final turn of the race. Mix 104.1 will be live-broadcasting from the cafe, and the Heather Abbott Foundation is hosting a watch party here, too.

Back Bay Social Club

867 Boylston St.

Just across the street, this neighborhood hangout offers a sizable patio to park yourself for the day, with the full menu available. The restaurant isn’t taking reservations ahead of Marathon Monday, but if you miss the al fresco spots, don’t worry — the club will also be projecting the marathon downstairs and at the bar.

Abe & Louie’s

793 Boylston St.

This steakhouse along Boylston Street is hosting a marathon soiree that begins promptly at 10 a.m. with continental breakfast, then transitions to passed hors d’oeuvres, including chef carving stations and a raw bar throughout the day. Book your ticket for $150 and enjoy the full day here, with festivities wrapping up at 4 p.m. as the final runners trickle in.

Atlantic Fish Co.

761 Boylston St.

This seafood restaurant is throwing a similar shindig to the happenings next door, but with a more New England-centric menu. Tickets are also $150, which gains you access to the venue, culinary stations, live entertainment, and, of course, a front-row seat on their patio to watch the runners let it all out on their final stretch. Beverages are available via a cash bar service.