Restaurants Where to get Mother’s Day brunch around Boston Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 8, this year. Harvest in Cambridge. Photo provided

Mother’s Day is approaching, and there’s no better way to celebrate than to take Mom out to a delicious brunch. Many restaurants are pulling out all the stops by offering special items or a prix-fixe menu for the holiday.

Boston.com readers are already excited about inventive cocktails, French toast, and live music, and many shared their thoughts on some of the best places to go brunching with Mom. We put together a guide of the restaurants where you can enjoy Mother’s Day, based on these recommendations and some of our own. Many readers touted the ambiance, cuisine, and locations of these picks, and we assembled their top choices to help us create the 2022 list, below.

Advertisement:

Before you head out, be sure to check for reservations online or by calling the restaurant.

Abe & Louie’s

793 Boylston St., Boston

Abe & Louie’s matches Champagne specials with à la carte brunch dishes like buttermilk-fried soft shell crab with asparagus and soft grits, as well as olive oil cake with rhubarb jam. “It’s such a classic, just like mom,” one reader said.

Alcove

50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston

The folks at Alcove put together a special Mother’s Day menu, with items like the spring onion soup, poached lobster, and lemon panna cotta. The waterfront patio will be open, too.

Alden & Harlow

40 Brattle St., Cambridge

Alden & Harlow’s detailed à la carte brunch and bar specials include the She Got it from Her Mama cocktail (Campo Viejo Rosé, Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao, raspberries, and bubbles); wilted greens with Old Bay biscuits, fennel gravy, and roasted asparagus; and tres leches bread pudding with meringue and roasted pears.

Atlántico

600 Harrison Ave., Boston

Arrive early for Atlántico’s family-style brunch — try the Bang’s Island mussels in a carrot and almond romesco — because the first 100 moms get an Olives & Grace $20 gift card and the store adds a further $10 discount. Goodies include Mother’s Day Rest & Relaxation gift boxes filled with locally made teas, candles, bath salts, organic hand soap, and chocolate ($55-$150).

Brunch: $55 per person



Boston Harbor Hotel

70 Rowes Wharf, Boston

The Boston Harbor Hotel’s dine-around brunch includes seasonal specials like a spring crab and asparagus risotto, a glass of bubbly, a live jazz ensemble, and fantastic harbor views.

Brunch: Adults $190; children $75; children under five are complimentary

Advertisement:

Capo

443 West Broadway, Boston

Superb Sinatra stylist Rich DiMare and the Ron Poster Trio serenade moms at Capo’s à la carte brunch, which, along with Italian classics, includes specials like a Ferrero Rocher waffle with toasted hazelnuts and milk chocolate ganache.

Catalyst

300 Technology Square, Cambridge

Over in Technology Square, Catalyst’s brunch buffet lines up crab cake eggs benedict, French toast with fresh strawberries, and spring pea ravioli with ricotta salata.

Brunch: Adults $75; children $37.50

City Winery

80 Beverly Street, Boston

Enjoy the watermelon gazpacho, hanger steak, and a glass of rosé, all while listening to live music in a rustic yet modern space. Reader Scott F. said: “Great location, yummy food, and live music, all for Mom!” Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch with The Rubin Brothers: $15 per person, food and beverage not included

CLINK

215 Charles St., Boston

The Liberty Hotel’s CLINK restaurant’s prix fixe brunch includes a spring asparagus and avocado omelet as well as chocolate croissant bread pudding.

Brunch: $89 per person

The Continental

266 Broadway, Route 1 North, Saugus

This classic American restaurant is known for its steak and seafood, but one reader recommended the popovers. For Mother’s Day, try the stuffed jumbo shrimp, the roast Long Island duckling, or the lobster pie.

Advertisement:

Encore Boston Harbor

1 Broadway, Everett

Pair Encore Boston Harbor’s Rare steakhouse’s brunch buffet of seafood, salads, steak, and small plates with the spa’s two-hour Mother’s Day Escape ($450) of poppy seed body scrub, plant stem cell body wrap, and collagen facial.

Brunch: $80 per person

Fin Point Oyster Bar & Grill

89 Broad St., Boston

A sophisticated place with a raw bar and dishes with global influences, Fin Point will serve up specialties like lobster Benedict, grand seafood platters, and an ice cream sundae bar. Reader Lindsay W. said that the restaurant has an “eclectic mix of guests, great service and music, and the freshest espresso martini.”

Four Seasons One Dalton

1 Dalton St., Boston

Four Seasons One Dalton’s brunch includes a raw bar, a carving station, a crêperie, and a spritz bar with specialty fizzy cocktails. An Elderflower Royale spritz is included in the price, and so is a take-home bouquet created by Hanaya Floral Design’s Hiroko Takeshita. Mom and her loved ones can pose by the flower photo wall for a keepsake. Also, the Wellness Floor includes an 80-minute Grounding Massage with a free Sodashi Oud Ground Mist ($365); and an 80-minute Soveral Skin Regeneration Facial with a free Soveral Forever Young Kit ($490).

Brunch: Adults $215; children $79; under fives complimentary

Grand Tour

314 Newbury St., Boston

Among French-flavored Grand Tour’s prix fixe brunch items are asparagus soup, spring pea gnocchi, and Iggy’s everything bagel and lox.

Brunch: $55 per person

Harvest

44 Brattle St., Cambridge

In Harvard Square, Harvest’s prix fixe menu offers spring vegetable tart, peekey-toe crab cakes, and roasted carrot bisque.

Brunch: $68 per person

Advertisement:

Lucie

120 Huntington Ave., Boston

The happening Back Bay eatery will have an all-out brunch buffet on Mother’s Day, serving dishes like chicken and waffles and a Bloody Mary bar. All moms will receive a “Mum for Mums” potted plant to take home.

Ma Maison

272 Cambridge St., Boston

The Mother’s Day menu includes tasty eats like pan-seared foie gras with rhubarb, smoked salmon with crispy eggs, and coq au vin with noodles. Brunch: $55 per person, kids under 12 are half priced

Mariel

10 Post Office Square, #120, Boston

The Cuban restaurant will offer some new dishes in celebration of Mother’s Day, such as the guava and queso buñuelos doughnuts and the fried chicken benedicto.

My Thai Vegan

3 Beach St., Boston

This Chinatown spot serves up pineapple fried rice and pad see ew, and, as reader Maurice says: “Everything is plant-based and delicious.”

Yvonne’s Restaurant & Supper Club

2 Winter Place, Boston

Take a peek at the special Mother’s Day menu at Yvonne’s, where you can order Korean fried chicken Benedict, taters ranchero, and a slice of tropical carrot cake for dessert.