Restaurants 7 places to eat along the water on the South Shore The South Shore is brimming with dining options that offer up the sea as a stunning backdrop. The Island Creek Oysters Raw Bar in Duxbury. Photo provided

Massachusetts is blessed with a bounty of excellent seafood, and the summer months are the peak time to select a perfect venue for enjoying this excellent seafood.

That’s why we’ve rounded up options for eating by the water on the South Shore. This list includes everything from seafood shacks to fine dining experiences. All of these restaurants are good for a staycation-style escape for locals or a day trip for city dwellers.

Did we miss your favorite restaurant or bar by the water? Let us know at the bottom of this list.

403-7 Washington St., Duxbury

Occupying 11 acres of prime waterfront along Duxbury Bay, Island Creek Oysters is a national institution for its eponymous variety, among its other renowned oysters like Row 34 and Aunt Dotty. The patio at The Raw Bar is an idyllic spot to spend an afternoon slurping down fresh bivalves, in good company with an impressive selection of biodynamic wines, local brews, and specialty cocktails. For a larger meal, guests can wander up to the newly opened Winsor House. Though it’s not beachfront, there’s no denying you’re steps from the ocean with its coastal decor and seafood menu.

23 Mill Wharf Plaza, Scituate

Stuffed quahogs and lump crab cakes with corn creme beurre blanc set the tone of your meal at The Mill Wharf, where traditional New England items are elevated with rich flavors. The exceptionally indulgent but fuss-free menu also includes lobster mac and cheese, clam rolls, and fish tacos — all tasty items to order up on their expansive waterfront deck with wrap-around views of Scituate Harbor.

861 Quincy Shore Drive, Quincy

When you’re in the mood for something quick without skimping on quality, stop by Tony’s Clam Shop in Quincy. Directly across from Wollaston Beach, this oceanfront restaurant evolved from a takeout stall. These days, it’s renowned for seasonal classics, including a famous lobster salad roll, as well as a variety of baskets — your choice of seafood (lobster, clam, clam strips, shrimp, scallop, oyster) on a roll with fries. Order one to go and head for the sands, or make yourself at home on the sunny patio.

1 Hull Shore Drive, Hull

Celebrated for its breezy rooftop overlooking Nantasket Beach, locals have deemed The Parrot a “seaside landmark.” With sweeping ocean views, the rooftop is undoubtedly the place to be on a summer evening for oysters on the half shell and a rotating local draft. The Parrot also impresses with decadent brunch specials, like lobster Benedict and lobster omelettes, proving any time of day calls for a little deck action, or as their social hashtag advertises #everydayisdeckday.

194 Front St., Scituate

It’s not every day that you stumble on a harborfront sports saloon, but at T.K.O’Malley’s, that’s exactly what you can expect. This Scituate hotspot is one locals flock to for the fried-frozen combo of chicken nuggets and mudslides, particularly delicious on the outdoor patio overlooking the harbor. While you may stop by for this duo, you’ll surely stay for T.K.O’Malley’s effortlessly cool, laidback lounge — a buzzing spot to be on any summer weekend.

Alma Nove in Hingham.

22 Shipyard Drive, Hingham

When seeking out a spot for date night or an elegant evening out with friends, look no further than the airy wrap-around patio at Alma Nove. If the name sounds familiar, that’s because this Hingham destination restaurant is owned and operated by the Wahlberg family — with Paul Wahlberg at the helm as executive chef. Though it’s an ideal spot for afternoon lunch, if you arrive on the later side of the day, there’s a captivating transformation once dusk falls, as fire pits maintain the day’s warmth long into the night.

2205 Main St., Marshfield

After completing a recent renovation, Marshfield’s Roht Marine provides options for boaters visiting from near and far. Tie up and snag a spot at The Boathouse’s partly shaded, partly sun-drenched deck along the North River, where fish and chips are a staple. Erich’s Clam Shack is another option for fried goodness, especially if you’re looking to grab and go — you can’t go wrong with a basket of fried clams and ice cold beer.

