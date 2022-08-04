Restaurants Where to find $1 oyster happy hour deals in Boston These are the buck-a-shuck deals available right now. Oysters at Atlantico. Photo courtesy of Atlantico

If you’re picturing a quintessential New England day, throwing back a dozen freshly shucked oysters is a requirement. And what better time to enjoy some—Aug. 5 is National Oyster Day.

Serving up Sweet Necks and Island Creeks, Cold Bottoms and Duxburys, Boston is still a bonafide utopia for bivalves. Still, slurping down oysters on a regular basis can hit your wallet hard. Tack on drinks and an entrée, and getting together with friends over oysters can suddenly seem more like a special occasion than a typical Boston dining experience.

For a more affordable outing, check out these $1 oyster happy hour deals in the Boston area. Scroll down to see where you can spend a night on the town.

Where: 224 Boston

When: Mondays, 5 p.m.–10 p.m.

Visit: 224 Boston St., Boston

Where: Ashmont Grill

When: Thursdays, 5 p.m. until sold out

Visit: 555 Talbot Ave., Boston

Where: Atlantico

When: Mondays-Fridays, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Visit: 600 Harrison Ave., Boston

Where: Black Lamb

When: Mondays, all day long, Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Visit: 571 Tremont St., Boston

Where: The Broadway

When: Wednesdays, all day long

Visit: 726 E. Broadway, Boston

Where: Charlie’s Kitchen

When: Daily, 75 cents each (with a maximum of 12 per person; after that, they are $1 each) from noon to 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. until closing., all other times, $1 each

Visit: 10 Eliot St., Cambridge

Where: Coquette

When: Daily, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Visit: 450 Summer St., Boston

Where: Fin Point Oyster Bar & Grille

When: Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Visit: 89 Broad St., Boston

Where: Grafton Street

When: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Visit: 1230 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

Where: The Independent

When: Mondays, 5 p.m. until sold out

Visit: 75 Union Square, Somerville

Where: Ilona

When: Thursdays, 5 p.m.-11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Visit: 783 Tremont St., Boston

Where: Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

When: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Visit: 425 W. Broadway, Boston

Where: Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

When: Mondays, 11 a.m.–12:30 a.m.

Visit: 412 W. Broadway, Boston

Where: Lower Mills Tavern

When: Mondays, 5 p.m. until sold out

Visit: 2269 Dorchester Ave., Boston

Where: Monument Restaurant and Tavern

When: Mondays, 4 p.m. until sold out

Visit: 251 Main St., Boston

Where: Publico Street Bistro & Garden

When: Thursdays, all day

Visit: 11 Dorchester St., Boston

Where: Puritan & Company

When: Tuesdays, 5 p.m. until sold out

Visit: 1166 Cambridge St., Cambridge

Where: Rabia’s Dolce Fumo

When: Mondays-Thursdays, noon–6 p.m.

Visit: 73 Salem St., Boston

Where: Rail Stop Restaurant & Bar

When: Wednesdays, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Visit: 96 Guest St., Boston

Where: Russell House Tavern

When: Sundays-Wednesdays, 9 p.m.-10 p.m., Thursdays, 9 p.m.-11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 10 p.m.-midnight

Visit: 14 John F Kennedy St., Cambridge

Where: Savin Bar + Kitchen

When: Mondays–Fridays, 4 p.m.–6 p.m.

Visit: 116 Savin Hill Ave., Boston

Where: State Street Provisions

When: Mondays–Thursdays, 4 p.m.–6 p.m.

Visit: 255 State St., Boston

Where: Summer Shack

When: Daily, all day

Visit: 149 Alewife Brook Parkway, Cambridge

Where: Vera’s

When: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Visit: 70 Union Square, Somerville

Where: Vialé

When: Daily, 5 p.m.–7 p.m.

Visit: 502 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

Where: Warren Tavern

When: Mondays–Fridays, 3 p.m.–6 p.m.

Visit: 2 Pleasant St., Charlestown

Where: Waypoint

When: Mondays–Thursdays, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. (bar only), Sundays, all day

Visit: 1030 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

Let us know if you have a favorite place to eat oysters. Share your thoughts in the form below or send us an email at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or its social media channels.

