Where to find $1 oyster happy hour deals in Boston

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
If you’re picturing a quintessential New England day, throwing back a dozen freshly shucked oysters is a requirement. And what better time to enjoy some—Aug. 5 is National Oyster Day.
Serving up Sweet Necks and Island Creeks, Cold Bottoms and Duxburys, Boston is still a bonafide utopia for bivalves. Still, slurping down oysters on a regular basis can hit your wallet hard. Tack on drinks and an entrée, and getting together with friends over oysters can suddenly seem more like a special occasion than a typical Boston dining experience.
For a more affordable outing, check out these $1 oyster happy hour deals in the Boston area. Scroll down to see where you can spend a night on the town.
Where: 224 Boston
When: Mondays, 5 p.m.–10 p.m.
Visit: 224 Boston St., Boston
Where: Ashmont Grill
When: Thursdays, 5 p.m. until sold out
Visit: 555 Talbot Ave., Boston
Where: Atlantico
When: Mondays-Fridays, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Visit: 600 Harrison Ave., Boston
Where: Black Lamb
When: Mondays, all day long, Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Visit: 571 Tremont St., Boston
Where: The Broadway
When: Wednesdays, all day long
Visit: 726 E. Broadway, Boston
Where: Charlie’s Kitchen
When: Daily, 75 cents each (with a maximum of 12 per person; after that, they are $1 each) from noon to 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. until closing., all other times, $1 each
Visit: 10 Eliot St., Cambridge
Where: Coquette
When: Daily, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Visit: 450 Summer St., Boston
Where: Fin Point Oyster Bar & Grille
When: Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Visit: 89 Broad St., Boston
Where: Grafton Street
When: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Visit: 1230 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge
Where: The Independent
When: Mondays, 5 p.m. until sold out
Visit: 75 Union Square, Somerville
Where: Ilona
When: Thursdays, 5 p.m.-11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Visit: 783 Tremont St., Boston
Where: Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
When: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.
Visit: 425 W. Broadway, Boston
Where: Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
When: Mondays, 11 a.m.–12:30 a.m.
Visit: 412 W. Broadway, Boston
Where: Lower Mills Tavern
When: Mondays, 5 p.m. until sold out
Visit: 2269 Dorchester Ave., Boston
Where: Monument Restaurant and Tavern
When: Mondays, 4 p.m. until sold out
Visit: 251 Main St., Boston
Where: Publico Street Bistro & Garden
When: Thursdays, all day
Visit: 11 Dorchester St., Boston
Where: Puritan & Company
When: Tuesdays, 5 p.m. until sold out
Visit: 1166 Cambridge St., Cambridge
Where: Rabia’s Dolce Fumo
When: Mondays-Thursdays, noon–6 p.m.
Visit: 73 Salem St., Boston
Where: Rail Stop Restaurant & Bar
When: Wednesdays, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Visit: 96 Guest St., Boston
Where: Russell House Tavern
When: Sundays-Wednesdays, 9 p.m.-10 p.m., Thursdays, 9 p.m.-11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 10 p.m.-midnight
Visit: 14 John F Kennedy St., Cambridge
Where: Savin Bar + Kitchen
When: Mondays–Fridays, 4 p.m.–6 p.m.
Visit: 116 Savin Hill Ave., Boston
Where: State Street Provisions
When: Mondays–Thursdays, 4 p.m.–6 p.m.
Visit: 255 State St., Boston
Where: Summer Shack
When: Daily, all day
Visit: 149 Alewife Brook Parkway, Cambridge
Where: Vera’s
When: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 5 p.m.-6 p.m.
Visit: 70 Union Square, Somerville
Where: Vialé
When: Daily, 5 p.m.–7 p.m.
Visit: 502 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge
Where: Warren Tavern
When: Mondays–Fridays, 3 p.m.–6 p.m.
Visit: 2 Pleasant St., Charlestown
Where: Waypoint
When: Mondays–Thursdays, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. (bar only), Sundays, all day
Visit: 1030 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge
Let us know if you have a favorite place to eat oysters. Share your thoughts in the form below or send us an email at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or its social media channels.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.