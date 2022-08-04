Restaurants

Where to find $1 oyster happy hour deals in Boston

These are the buck-a-shuck deals available right now.

Oysters at Atlantico. Photo courtesy of Atlantico

By Erin Kuschner and Shira Laucharoen

If you’re picturing a quintessential New England day, throwing back a dozen freshly shucked oysters is a requirement. And what better time to enjoy some—Aug. 5 is National Oyster Day.

Serving up Sweet Necks and Island Creeks, Cold Bottoms and Duxburys, Boston is still a bonafide utopia for bivalves. Still, slurping down oysters on a regular basis can hit your wallet hard. Tack on drinks and an entrée, and getting together with friends over oysters can suddenly seem more like a special occasion than a typical Boston dining experience.

For a more affordable outing, check out these $1 oyster happy hour deals in the Boston area. Scroll down to see where you can spend a night on the town.

Advertisement:

Where: 224 Boston
When: Mondays, 5 p.m.–10 p.m.
Visit: 224 Boston St., Boston

Where: Ashmont Grill
When: Thursdays, 5 p.m. until sold out
Visit: 555 Talbot Ave., Boston

Where: Atlantico
When: Mondays-Fridays, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Visit: 600 Harrison Ave., Boston

Where: Black Lamb
When: Mondays, all day long, Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Visit: 571 Tremont St., Boston

Where: The Broadway
When: Wednesdays, all day long
Visit: 726 E. Broadway, Boston

Where: Charlie’s Kitchen
When: Daily, 75 cents each (with a maximum of 12 per person; after that, they are $1 each) from noon to 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. until closing., all other times, $1 each
Visit: 10 Eliot St., Cambridge

Where: Coquette
When: Daily, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Visit: 450 Summer St., Boston

Where: Fin Point Oyster Bar & Grille
When: Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Visit: 89 Broad St., Boston

Where: Grafton Street
When: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Visit: 1230 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

Where: The Independent
When: Mondays, 5 p.m. until sold out
Visit: 75 Union Square, Somerville

Where: Ilona
When: Thursdays, 5 p.m.-11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Visit: 783 Tremont St., Boston

Where: Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
When: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.
Visit: 425 W. Broadway, Boston

Where: Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
When: Mondays, 11 a.m.–12:30 a.m.
Visit: 412 W. Broadway, Boston

Advertisement:

Where: Lower Mills Tavern
When: Mondays, 5 p.m. until sold out
Visit: 2269 Dorchester Ave., Boston

Where: Monument Restaurant and Tavern
When: Mondays, 4 p.m. until sold out
Visit: 251 Main St., Boston

Where: Publico Street Bistro & Garden
When: Thursdays, all day
Visit: 11 Dorchester St., Boston

Where: Puritan & Company
When: Tuesdays, 5 p.m. until sold out
Visit: 1166 Cambridge St., Cambridge

Where: Rabia’s Dolce Fumo
When: Mondays-Thursdays, noon–6 p.m.
Visit: 73 Salem St., Boston

Where: Rail Stop Restaurant & Bar
When: Wednesdays, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Visit: 96 Guest St., Boston

Where: Russell House Tavern
When: Sundays-Wednesdays, 9 p.m.-10 p.m., Thursdays, 9 p.m.-11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 10 p.m.-midnight
Visit: 14 John F Kennedy St., Cambridge

Where: Savin Bar + Kitchen
When: Mondays–Fridays, 4 p.m.–6 p.m.
Visit: 116 Savin Hill Ave., Boston

Where: State Street Provisions
When: Mondays–Thursdays, 4 p.m.–6 p.m.
Visit: 255 State St., Boston

Where: Summer Shack
When: Daily, all day
Visit: 149 Alewife Brook Parkway, Cambridge

Where: Vera’s
When: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 5 p.m.-6 p.m.
Visit: 70 Union Square, Somerville

Where: Vialé
When: Daily, 5 p.m.–7 p.m.
Visit: 502 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

Where: Warren Tavern
When: Mondays–Fridays, 3 p.m.–6 p.m.
Visit: 2 Pleasant St., Charlestown

Where: Waypoint
When: Mondays–Thursdays, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. (bar only), Sundays, all day
Visit: 1030 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

Let us know if you have a favorite place to eat oysters. Share your thoughts in the form below or send us an email at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or its social media channels.

Tell us: Where's your favorite place to eat oysters?

Your name may be published.
Your neighborhood/town may be published.
What are your preferred pronouns?

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article.
Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published.
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.