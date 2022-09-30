Restaurants All of the pumpkin spice food and drinks you’ll find at Boston restaurants this fall Pumpkin spice season is here. The Pumpkin Spice French Toast at Lucie. Handout

One of the best ways to celebrate autumn — alongside leaf peeping, apple picking, and The Big E — is to treat yourself to the season’s flavors.

If you relish this pumpkin-festooned time as much as the masses, you’ll be happy to learn that many Boston restaurants do as well. Right now, you can sip and dine on these mouth-watering pumpkin spice treats all over the city.

Spiced Pumpkin Tiramisu at Artisan Bistro at The Ritz-Carlton

10 Avery St., Boston

You’ll find a pumpkin spice version of tiramisu at The Ritz-Carlton’s Artisan Bistro this season. The dessert contains a pumpkin mascarpone mousse with layers of ladyfingers soaked in allspice coffee. It’s garnished with caramelized apples and toasted granola chunks.

Pumpkin Spice and Pecan Cinnamon Roll at Cocorico at Omni Boston Hotel

450 Summer St., Boston

Cocorico, located at the Omni Boston Hotel, features a new pastry on its menu: The French cafe serves a pumpkin spice and pecan cinnamon roll with maple cream cheese frosting.

The Pumpkin Spice Donuts at Coquette. – Handout

Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts at Coquette at Omni Boston Hotel

450 Summer St., Boston

French brasserie Coquette, Cocorico’s sibling restaurant, is celebrating the season with pumpkin spice doughnuts. The doughnut-hole shaped dessert is sprinkled with powdered sugar and comes with a salted caramel dipping sauce.

Pumpkin Spiced Latte Martini at Davio’s

75 Arlington St., Boston

Forgo your morning coffee in favor of the pumpkin spiced latte martini at Davio’s. The caffeinated cocktail comprises a blend of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Boston Harbor Maple, Kahlua, pumpkin spice, and espresso.

Pumpkin Spice Martini at Grana at The Langham

250 Franklin St., Boston

Sip away at a pumpkin spice martini alongside your brunch at Grana. The cocktail contains Elyx Vodka.

Pumpkin Spice Donut at Kane’s Donuts

90 Oliver St., Boston

For a morning treat to take on-the-go, stop by Kane’s Donuts. The local favorite makes a gluten- and dairy-free pumpkin spice doughnut coated with honey glaze.

Pumpkin Spice French Toast at LUCIE Drink + Dine at The Hotel Colonnade

120 Huntington Ave., Boston

Brunch just got a seasonal upgrade at LUCIE Drink + Dine, thanks to the addition of pumpkin spice French toast. The dish is topped with a chantilly cream and pepita streusel.

The Pumpkin Spice Reomesco at The Salty Pig. – Handout

Pumpkin Spiced Romesco at The Salty Pig

130 Dartmouth St., Boston

When you’re in the mood for something seasonal and savory, this entree from The Salty Pig is it: The pumpkin spiced romesco consists of fried brussel sprouts, almonds, and a pumpkin romesco sauce made with puréed roasted sugar pumpkin, butternut squash, red peppers, onions, garlic, sherry vinegar, smoked paprika, and almonds.

Pumpkin Spiced Beer at Talulla

377 Walden St., Cambridge

Whether you stop by Talulla for a starter or entree, you can indulge in your pumpkin fix with its house-made pumpkin-spiced beer. The drink comes with a spice rim for an extra zing.

Pumpkin Spice Gelato at Tuscan Kitchen

64 Seaport Blvd., Boston

Get a taste of Italy at Tuscan Kitchen and finish your meal with pumpkin spice gelato, available this fall. The creamy dessert is topped with a homemade caramel syrup.