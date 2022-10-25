Restaurants Parm is now serving Italian-American classics at Copley Place It's the second Parm restaurant in Massachusetts. A spread at Parm Copley Place. Photo by Steven Rojas

Hungry commuters now have another option before hopping a train at Back Bay: Parm, an Italian-American restaurant, opens Tuesday on Dartmouth Street opposite the station.

Parm’s menu brims with Italian-American comfort classics. Appetizers include buffalo cucumbers, pizza knots, mozzarella sticks, and crispy zucchini. Chicken, eggplant, and meatball parm are joined by classic pastas, such as bolognese, carbonara, and fettuccine alfredo. There are also fish and meat dishes, including lemon chicken. A trio of desserts includes cannolis, a gelato sundae, and a warm Nutella brownie.

The beverage menu emphasizes Italian wines and cocktails as well as local craft beers, which includes Somerville’s Night Shift, Waltham’s Mighty Squirrel, and out-of-towners like Vermont’s Lawson’s Finest Liquids.

“Boston has such a rich Italian legacy reminiscent of the traditions that surrounded me growing up in New York, and so we are absolutely thrilled to bring the Parm experience to the area,” Mario Carbone, founder of Major Food Group, said in a press release.

A table at Parm Copley Place. – Photo by Steven Rojas

Designed by New York City’s Garrett Singer Architecture and Design, rich green leather upholstered booths pair with light oak furniture. Pops of mint green add to the fresh feel. Parm is spelled out across a wall in big red tile, a take on Italian mosaics. The restaurant’s 85 seats spread out from the interior onto a patio space overlooking Dartmouth.

Headed by Carbone, chef Rich Torrisi, and restaurateur Jeff Zalaznick, Major Food Group debuted in New England with the fine dining trattoria Contessa before opening Parm Burlington in spring 2022. The restaurant empire includes brands worldwide, including a second Contessa location launching in Miami soon.

Parm Copley offers catering services with options including individual sandwich boxes, family-style serving, platters, and more.

“It’s slowly becoming more sophisticated than when we first started in New York,” Carbone told Boston.com. “We added tablecloths and candles at night. We want it to be a place you take your family to, but also a place to go on a date and enjoy a glass of wine. We changed small details so that it can transform from day to night.”

Parm Copley Place will be open seven days a week, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. at Copley Place. 100 Huntington Ave., Boston.