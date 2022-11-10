Restaurants Pescador brings ‘perpetual sunset mode’ and piles of seafood to Kenmore Square Go for the paella. Stay for the palomas. The Ceviche Bar at Pescador in Kenmore Square. Photo by Steve Hill

Pescador opened in Boston’s Kenmore Square this week, bringing seafood, coastal vibes, and an extensive list of tequila and mezcal to the former Island Creek Oyster Bar space.

“The space just called for a bright, fresh, vibrant cuisine,” said Bruce Bromberg, a co-founder of New York-based Blue Ribbon Restaurants along with his brother, Eric Bromberg.

Pescador is the second restaurant from Blue Ribbon Restaurants to open in that bustling stretch of Boston. Blue Ribbon Sushi opened over the summer in the former Hawthorne space, and the restaurant group is behind multiple other restaurants in New York City that are expanding nationally.

The entrance at Pescador. – Photo by Steve Hill

Kenmore Square is home to the first Pescador, though, and Bromberg said the restaurant’s inspiration came from the siblings’ travels.

“Whether it was Barcelona or Brazil, we found this light coastal cuisine. Our experiences stuck with us, whether it was Mexico or Spain. It was really eye-opening,” Bromberg said. “The fishermen, the fresh bounty, which is what we have here in Boston, is the link. It is really about vibrant, fresh, and simple preparations.”

Pescado’s lengthy menu starts off with appetizers like crispy calamari and corn “ribs” with ancho, cotija, and lime. Then, it’s off to the races with ceviche, crudos, and surprises tucked in, such as lobster prepared three ways. A wood-fired grill cranks out octopus, branzino, and meats like lamb chops and skirt steak, all served with flavorful sauces to enhance their flavor. There are signature seafood dishes like Lupe’s shrimp aguachile with fresh lime, cucumber, cilantro, and jalapeño, and red snapper a la plancha served with sauce vierge.

The New Bedford sea scallops at Pescador. – Steve Hill

“We want people to try different dishes,” Bromberg said.

The 195-seat dining room includes an 18-seat ceviche bar and a 30-foot cocktail bar boasting over 70 mezcals and tequilas, plus lesser known spirits such as raicilla and sotol. There is also a customizable paloma on offer, along with local beers, wine, and full cocktail service.

The interior design is by longtime collaborators Guzy Architects, who designed Blue Ribbon Sushi, too. Specially installed lighting bathes the space in pink and orange hues, emulating a tropical sunset at the beach.

“It’s in perpetual sunset mode,” Bromberg laughed. “It’s amazing, and it’s been quite a hit with guests.”

Margaritas at Pescador. – Photo by Steve Hill

As of next week, Pescador is open for dinner (Tuesday through Sunday) and will eventually extend to brunch and lunch.

Whether Pescador will expand to other cities — like Blue Ribbon Sushi — isn’t yet certain.

“We haven’t thought that far ahead. We are pretty darn focused on getting this place up and running,” Bromberg said. “There is always some tinkering with new concepts. We’re deep into making this what we want it to be. For now, it is unique to Boston.”

Pescador is open at 498 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, Tue. – Sun., 5 p.m.-10 p.m.