Restaurants These igloos and fire pits are open this winter A running list of igloo and fire pit hangouts available for booking. Igloos at Lookout Rooftop and Bar in Boston. Jason Wessel

As Massachusetts residents seek socially distant ways to dine and hang out this winter amid the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and other venues have answered the call by offering private igloos and fire pits.

Boston’s Evergreen Eatery + Cafe will offer igloos for a third season, and general manager Aja Garringer says the outdoor dining option is still very popular.

“People are concerned about being exposed to different people, viruses,” she said. “So I think it brings a lot of security to families to know they are eating outside.”

The igloos at her eatery, which will total between four and six this season, offer heat, lights, and air filters, she said.

It’s also “a cool experience,” Garringer said.

“It’s almost like you’re in a snow globe,” she said.

Those interested in dining inside igloos this season should reserve one in advance, as there are limited igloos and high demand, restaurants are reporting.

Ahead, discover Massachusetts venues hosting igloos or fire pits this season. Did we miss any? Please let us know in the survey below.

Igloos

Fire pits

