Restaurants 2 Boston restaurants are among the 100 best in America in 2022, according to OpenTable They are among the "most beloved restaurants coast-to-coast." A steak at Abe & Louie's in Boston. Abe & Louie's Facebook

Two Back Bay restaurants left a lasting impression on OpenTable users this year.

The online restaurant reservation service company released a list of the top 100 restaurants for 2022, and Abe & Louie’s and Atlantic Fish Co. made the cut. The site says they are among the “most beloved restaurants coast-to-coast.”

The list includes restaurants in 47 cities across 21 states and was determined from more than 13 million verified OpenTable reviews collected between Oct. 1, 2021, and and Sept. 30, 2022.

OpenTable calls Abe & Louie’s “the epitome of a classic steakhouse.”

“The iconic establishment sets the standard for elegant dining with superior service, charm, and appeal in a timeless sophisticated atmosphere,” OpenTable wrote.

Atlantic Fish Co., which has been serving seafood since 1978, is known for its “hand-selected seafood, sourced from the harbor every morning,” according to OpenTable.

“Despite challenging macro economic factors, we’re seeing a renewed vigor for dining out — diners are spending more on meals and going out during the weekday more frequently too,” said John Tsou, vice president of marketing at OpenTable, in a statement. “If you need ideas for great dining experiences now or in the new year, start with this year’s Top 100 list, based entirely on verified diner reviews.”

