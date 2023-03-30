Restaurants 3 Massachusetts chefs were nominated for the 2023 James Beard Awards "It's a culmination of a lot of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice." Chef Rachel Miller of Nightshade Noodle Bar. Globe Staff/Craig F. Walker

The efforts of three local restaurant industry figures have not gone unnoticed. On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced the nominees for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards, and three Massachusetts chefs have made the list. Here are the selected finalists by category:

Outstanding Chef

Rachel Miller of Nightshade Noodle Bar in Lynn was named in the Outstanding Chef category. Her restaurant showcases French and Vietnamese cuisine, having spotlighted dishes like lobster glacé, homemade egg noodles, and grilled coconut sticky rice pops. The Boston Globe reported that in addition to serving flavorful meals, she is working “to reform the restaurant industry,” promoting pay equity among employees.

Best Chef: Northeast

Yisha Siu of Yunnan Kitchen in the South End was nominated in the category of Best Chef: Northeast. The Chinese restaurant, from the creators of South of the Clouds in Brighton, serves up dishes like lemon shredded chicken, wood ear mushroom salad, and sweet and sour fish filet.

Valentine Howell of the Greek restaurant Krasi in Back Bay was also named in the category of Best Chef: Northeast. He shared that some of his favorite meals to prepare are the octopus mortadella and the pastitsada, a braised short rib dish. Getting nominated has been a milestone in his career, he said.

“It’s a culmination of a lot of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice that I’ve put into everywhere I’ve worked,” Howell said. “It’s nice to be recognized amongst my peers on a national level.”

You can find the full list of James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Nominees here. The winners will be announced on June 5.