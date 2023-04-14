Restaurants A popular Boston sports bar is opening a Gillette Stadium location The Harp, which has served Celtics fans for 30 years in the West End, is opening a second location at Patriot Place. The Harp, a popular West End sports bar, is opening a location at Gillette Stadium's Patriot Place. Handout

A popular Boston sports bar that has served Celtics and Bruins fans for three decades will be catering to another sports clientele very soon.

The Harp, which has been a Causeway Street fixture since 1993, will open a second location at Patriots Place outside of Gillette Stadium later this year, providing Patriots and New England Revolution fans another pre-game option for food and drinks.

Operated by Briar Group — which also runs Hurricane’s at the Garden, Ned Devine’s, and Patriot Place bar and live music venue Six String Grill & Stage — The Harp will debut a sleek new look when it opens in the space previously occupied by CBS Sporting Club.

Advertisement:

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have this opportunity,” Briar Group CEO Austin O’Connor said in a press release. “We’ve committed ourselves to bring the same energy The Harp is known for to Patriot Place, and to continue the tradition in Boston for many years to come.”

The Harp will be one of 23 eateries at Patriot Place, which includes everything from fast-casual spots (Five Guys, Red Robin) to high-end cuisine (Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Skipjack’s).

In a press release announcing the news, Patriot Place vice president and general manager Brian Earley also noted that The Harp would be a go-to spot for concert nights at the home of the Patriots. The 2023 Gillette Stadium concert lineup includes heavy hitters like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Bruce Springsteen, and Billy Joel.

“We’re beyond excited to continue our strong partnership with Briar Group to bring The Harp to Patriot Place,” Earley said in the release. “With an unbeatable combination of delicious food, passion for Boston sports and extraordinary view of New England’s premier sports stadium, The Harp will be the every day, go-to sports bar for an exciting game viewing experience and an essential part of every game day, concert night and everything in between.”